CM Murad approves Rs25bn to reconstruct Karachi; orders installation of streetlights, drainage system

News Desk Published November 24, 2025
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chairs a meeting regarding the reconstruction of Karachi roads on Monday. — X/@SindhCMHouse
comments
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday approved Rs25 billion for the reconstruction of 315 internal streets and 60 major roads across Karachi while ordering the proper installation of streetlights throughout the metropolis.

Karachi’s road networks have been in shambles with thoroughfares riddled with potholes, posing serious dangers to commuters across the city, particularly after the latest spell of rains.

According to a statement by CM Sindh’s spokesperson, Abdul Rashid Channa, a meeting on the reconstruction of Karachi’s roads and streets was chaired by CM Murad today. Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Senior Member Board of Revenue Khalid Haider Shah, among others, also participated.

“After heavy rains, Karachi’s roads are in a state of disrepair,” CM Murad was quoted as saying. “Mega projects are underway, causing traffic problems. I want development work to be accelerated in the city so that people do not suffer further.”

Mayor Wahab stated that 315 internal streets of the city were in a state of disrepair. The CM ordered that all internal street schemes be approved and that work be done quickly.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure a regular drainage system is made in the streets being constructed, along with one on the 60 important highways, as per the statement.

Mayor Wahab briefed that the cost of Karachi’s development work was estimated at Rs25 billion. “Funds are not the issue; I want immediate and quality work for the citizens,” the CM was quoted as saying.

CM Murad congratulated the mayor on the inauguration of reverse-osmosis RO plants in Keamari. “We have to ensure clean water, good roads and excellent law and order for the people,” he said, adding that traffic accidents in the city have decreased since the launch of the Sindh Safe City Project.

In March, Mayor Wahab had demanded that the federal government provide Rs25 bn to strengthen the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) so that the development of the megacity could be ensured.

In March, Mayor Wahab had demanded that the federal government provide Rs25 bn to strengthen the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) so that the development of the megacity could be ensured.
Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 24, 2025 03:24pm
Too little, too late. Why were he and his cronies sleeping up till now?
Recommend 0
Quratulain Shabbir
Nov 24, 2025 06:43pm
This article feels like he just woke up and realised he is the CM for Karachi also.
Recommend 0
Zarmeena
Nov 24, 2025 07:19pm
Let's hope that some of this money trickles down to the actual repairs.
Recommend 0
Sohaila
Nov 25, 2025 05:19pm
Murad bhai, take care of garbage mountains as well.
Recommend 0
saqib
Nov 25, 2025 11:05pm
we will see some improvements worth 1bn and rest will go into their bank accounts
Recommend 0

