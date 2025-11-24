Attack on medical college campus foiled near Dera Murad Jamali

• Attackers escape taking their three injured accomplices with them

DEAR MURAD JAMALI/KHUZDAR: Three alleged militants were injured in exchange of fire with security forces near Dera Murad Jamali on Sunday.

Officials said armed men arrived in the area and laun­ched an attack on the under-construction campus of the Benazir Bhutto Medical College near Dera Murad Jamali.

Soon after receiving information about the attack on the college campus, police as well as the security forces rushed to the site and cordoned off the area, retaliating against the armed men. A heavy exchange of fire continued for some time, resulting in injuries to three militants.

However, the attackers escaped after the gun battle, taking their three injured accomplices with them.

The security forces reportedly used drones in the fight. No loss of life was reported in firing at the college campus.

Two bodies found in Mangocher

Meanwhile, two men were found shot dead near the mountain range of Badrang area in Mangocher on Sunday.

After receiving information from the residents about the presence of the bodies, police rushed to the spot, cordoned it off and shifted the bodies to district hospital for medico-legal formalities. “The cause of death was multiple bullet wounds,” a hospital official said.

The deceased were later identified as Qutab Ali, a resident of Sheikhri village, and Ali Muhammad, who hailed from the Johan area of Kalat district.

Shootings in Hub

In Hub, a woman and a man were killed in separate gun attacks. Police said that unidentified assailants opened fire on a woman, killing her.

Similarly, a young man was gunned down in Jam Colony. The identity of both victims could not be ascertained immediately.

Five held in Ziarat

Security forces foiled a suspected terrorist attack in Ziarat district and arrested five armed men late on Sunday evening.

Officials said the arrests were made at a checkpost on the outskirts of Ziarat town.

“Security forces intercepted the terrorists at Asperah Raghla checkpost and prevented their attempt to flee,” confirmed Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Riaz Dawar, adding that the suspects belonged to Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

Weapons seized from the detainees included 11 hand grenades, three submachine guns, two M4 rifles, a grenade launcher, a large quantity of ammunition and communication equipment. A motorcycle and literature linked to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakis­tan (TTP) were also recovered.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti praised the security forces for the operation. “The timely action of the security forces and their sacrifices for the protection of the people of Balochistan are our pride,” he said.

Saleem Shahid from Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025