Leshan Giant Buddha draws surge of overseas visitors

OVERSEAS visitors marvel at the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha — the largest cliff-carved statue in China — and take photos with the iconic figure from a multitude of angles.

Carved into a hillside over 1,300 years ago, the 71-metre-tall seated statue of Maitreya Buddha is a must-visit attraction in Leshan city, South­west China’s Sichuan province.

Boosted by visa facilitation policies, rich cultural and tourism activities, and improved services, “China Travel” continues to gain momentum among international tourists. In response, tourist attractions across the country, including the Leshan Giant Buddha, are ramping up their promotional efforts to attract overseas visitors.

The Leshan Giant Buddha, along with Mount Emei, was inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage site in 1996 for its cultural significance.

The statue’s appeal is reflected in the numbers. According to official data, by Nov 11, the Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area had received 300,898 international tourists — a 44.74 percent year-on-year increase. The top five countries from which visitors come are Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, the United States and Vietnam.

Zhu Lili, deputy director of the management committee of the Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area, attributes this success to the incentives they offer travel agencies, such as group tour discounts, and high-quality services that ensure a good travel experience.

In the ticket hall, overseas tourists can communicate with staff members in their own language using an artificial intelligence translation screen, whether to purchase tickets or inquire about travel routes.

In addition, overseas tourists can log in to a multilingual online platform to purchase tickets, seek assistance at two service stations specifically for them, and make payments smoothly using credit cards, cash or Chinese e-payment systems.

The scenic area has deployed 100 multilingual portable AI translation devices to its on-site employees. This initiative aims to facilitate in-depth communication with tourists and conduct surveys to gather first-hand data on the motives for their visit, their experiences, and any suggestions they may have for improvement.

At the end of September, a group of international influencers were invited to explore the Leshan Giant Buddha and share their travel experiences online. Zhu believes it can strengthen the city’s reputation as a welcoming destination for overseas tourists.

“It’s important to understand the preferences and consumption habits of inbound visitors to provide convenient and comfortable services upon their arrival,” she says.

“We also need to showcase the Confucian, Buddhist and Taoist elements of the Leshan Giant Buddha more engagingly, letting overseas visitors gain a deeper understanding of China’s traditional culture thro­ugh a fresh, immersive experience.”

Currently, the Leshan representatives are also negotiating with the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt and will establish partnerships with the management committees of the Pyramids of Giza and Luxor Temple.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025