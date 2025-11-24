Over 19 illegal Afghans detained in police crackdown in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The police continued the crackdown against illegal Afghan residents, as 19 individuals were detained and shifted to holding centres, and cases were also registered against four people under the Tenancy Act.

According to the police, the search operations are continuing on a daily basis to ensure security under the National Action Plan. The police teams conducted search operations in the areas of Pirwadhai, Ganjmandi, City, Waris Khan, Bani, New Town, Sadiqabad, Ratta Amral, Chountra, Gujar Khan, Dhamial, Rawat, Jatli, Naseerabad, Cantt and Westridge.

During the operation, 1,278 houses, 1,143 shops, 42 hotels, five hostels and a total of 2,486 people were checked, and biometric verification was carried out. During the search, 19 illegal Afghan residents were detained and shifted to the holding centre to deport them to their home country.

The police said that during the search operations, two junkyards, one hostel, one bus/truck stand and the details of the tenants were also checked. Four cases were registered against people who did not register their tenancy details.

Police officials said that the search operations aim to establish law and order and eradicate crime. All resources are being utilised to establish the rule of law and order.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration foiled an attempt to travel illegally under the guise of an Umrah visa at the Islamabad International Airport and offloaded the passenger, detained him and handed him over to the concerned authorities.

According to the FIA, the intended traveller was detained when the immigration check of passengers for flight PK-713 was underway at Islamabad International Airport. One of the passengers was stopped from boarding the plane after his travel documents were found to be fake.

The immigration staff found that the passenger was in contact with various agents and had been deported from Italy this year for illegal migration. Upon further inspection, a tampered resident card was also recovered from the passenger’s mobile phone, the expiry date of which had been changed.

According to officials, the accused was planning to travel to Europe from Saudi Arabia using fake documents, which have been offloaded and transferred to the Composite Circle Gujranwala for further legal action.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025