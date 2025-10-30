Police intensify crackdown on illegal Afghans residing in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police have intensified their crackdown on Afghans living illegally in Rawalpindi and surrounding areas following the government’s plan to expel illegal foreign nationals.

A total of 74 Afghans were taken into custody, and 20 cases were registered.

Police have also taken action against Pakistani citizens who rented out houses or residences to Afghans in violation of the government ban.

The federal government has directed law enforcement agencies to submit daily reports on the detention of illegal Afghan nationals to facilitate their deportation.

In compliance with special orders from the Punjab government, a citywide crackdown against illegal Afghans and other foreigners was launched.

During the operation, 74 Afghan nationals living illegally were detained and shifted to refugee holding centres.

As part of the crackdown, 20 cases were registered, and five landlords were arrested for renting out houses to Afghans despite the ban.

Police said cases were registered at Saddar Baruni, Jatli, Rawat, Gujar Khan, Dhamial, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Civil Lines, Morgah, Nasirabad, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, and Bani police stations.

The government has already warned citizens not to rent out their properties, including houses, shops, or any premises, to illegal foreigners, including Afghans. It also advised citizens not to sell property to any illegal foreigner.

In addition, citizens have been instructed not to lend vehicles, rickshaws, or other items to illegal foreigners, nor to engage in any kind of business transactions or activities with them.

“No citizen shall employ an illegal alien; otherwise, legal action will be initiated against those violating government directives,” police said in a public advisory.

Legally residing foreigners have been asked to ensure their registration at the relevant police stations to avoid inconvenience or legal complications.

Police urged citizens to remain vigilant and report illegal foreigners in their surroundings, assuring that the informants’ names would be kept confidential.

Authorities said that strict implementation of the Punjab government’s directives is necessary, warning that legal action will be taken against violators.

As part of the crackdown, separate cases were registered against local landlords who rented out houses to Afghan residents in different police station jurisdictions.

Three separate cases were registered at Morgah, Jatli, and Wah Cantt police stations under the Farmers Act and Section 11 of the Punjab Information of Temporary Act 2015, police said.

According to police, CA had rented a house in the Morgah area to an Afghan national named MA and his family.

OA had rented out a residence in Wah Cantt to an Afghan national named MB, while A had rented a house to Afghan national ZK in the Ratial area of Jatli.

The three Afghan nationals were taken into custody and transferred to the holding centre, police said.

Police have also launched raids to arrest three landlords who rented out their houses in violation of the ban.

Police apprehended Afghan nationals from a scrap godown located at Street No. 20, Naseerabad, Bokra Road, Rawalpindi.

The landlord of the godown, MMR, a resident of Street No. 20, Bokra Road, Naseerabad, Rawalpindi, had been repeatedly warned not to rent out his property to illegal Afghan citizens.

Despite prior notices, MMR violated the government ban by renting out his scrap godown to illegal Afghan nationals without registering the tenancy and by concealing the facts.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025