Mechanism sought to enforce Balochistan Assembly’s resolutions

• Women Parliamentary Caucus highlights widespread indifference to public welfare

• Speaker clarifies resolutions are recommendations and government may choose whether to act upon it or not

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for the creation of a mechanism to monitor and ensure the implementation of resolutions passed by the provincial assembly on various public issues.

ANP MPA Salma Kakar, on behalf of Women Parliamentary Caucus members Deputy Speaker Ghazala Golla, Shahida Rauf, Farah Azeem Shah, and Safia, moved the joint resolution. It stated that while the Balochistan Assembly regularly approves numerous public welfare resolutions and forwards them to the government for action, effective implementation remains almost nonexistent.

The House therefore recommended that the provincial government establish a monitoring mechanism to track the progress of assembly-approved resolutions across all departments and identify and remove obstacles to their implementation.

Speaking on the resolution, MPAs Shahida Rauf and Shehnaz Umarani said that assembly resolutions are not being implemented, which is why women members have proposed forming a committee to review progress. They emphasised that follow-up is needed not only on women-related matters but on all resolutions.

The speaker read out relevant rules, clarifying that a resolution is a recommendation and the government may choose whether to act upon it. Provincial Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that the matter would be discussed with the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department and the chief minister would be briefed. He also suggested that forming an in-house committee would be a positive step.

MPAs Farah Azeem Shah and Asghar Ali Tareen supported the resolution, stating that they represent the voice of the people and should not be ignored. The speaker noted that resolutions pass through various stages and reach the Chief Secretary, who issues necessary directives, but implementation ultimately depends on the government.

The House also passed another resolution calling for a strict ban on industrial trans fats and partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) across the province.

Deputy Speaker Ghazala Golla, along with Women Parliamentary Caucus members Shahida Rauf, Farah Azeem Shah, Salma Bibi and Umm Kulsoom, jointly moved the resolution, highlighting that industrially produced trans fatty acids and PHOs are major contributors to heart disease, diabetes, stroke and other non-communicable diseases. They noted that consumers are often unaware of the presence of these harmful substances in packaged and processed foods.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025