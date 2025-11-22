E-Paper | March 01, 2026

$600m lost to illegal crypto transactions in Pakistan

Shahid Iqbal Published November 22, 2025
Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken on November 28, 2021. — Reuters/File
• Buyers deposit dollars in FCY accounts, then withdraw to invest in cryptos
• Dollar sales to banks drop to $3bn in 10 months

KARACHI: The country has lost an estimated $600 million to illegal crypto transactions, a development that has sharply reduced the flow of dollars into the banking system as people buy dollars from exchange companies and route them into cryptocurrencies through unlawful channels.

“Last year, during the first 10 months of the calendar year, we sold banks about $4 billion, which fell to $3 billion during the same period this year. These disappeared dollars were mostly invested in crypto currencies,” said Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Chairman Malik Bostan.

He said people buying dollars from exchange companies are depositing them in their foreign currency (FCY) accounts, from where they withdraw the dollars and purchase cryptocurrencies through illegal means. During Jan-October this year, Pakistanis retained about $400m in their FCY accounts, while $600m left the country with no trace.

The State Bank recently issued a circular instructing both banks and exchange companies not to provide cash dollars; instead, they must transfer the amount directly into the customer’s FCY account for deposit purposes.

Exchange companies now either issue cheques or directly transfer funds into customers’ FCY accounts. Mr Malik said these deposited dollars are then withdrawn from banks’ FCY accounts and invested in cryptocurrencies.

Dollar sales to banks also dropped during the first four months of the current fiscal year, despite tight controls on borders with Afghanistan and Iran. Data shows that exchange companies sold $280m in July this year ($333m in 2024); $163m in August ($295m in 2024); $186m in September ($214m in 2024); and $244m in October ($297m in 2024). Total sales to banks during July-Oct 2024 were $1.139 billion, which fell to $873m in the first four months of 2025 — a decline of 23 per cent.

State Bank data shows that commercial banks’ dollar holdings increased from $4.180bn in January 2025 to $4.625bn, an increase of $425m.

The country has faced a serious shortage of dollars for years and was close to default in 2023. After receiving an IMF bailout, the government and the State Bank imposed restrictions on imports to reduce trade and current account deficits, while launching a crackdown on illegal trading and dollar smuggling. Illegal trading is now largely under control, but this new trend of crypto investments could undermine policymakers’ efforts to save dollars and reduce reliance on foreign exchange loans.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing to enter the international financial market with new bonds, as well as the Chinese market with Panda Bonds. Currently, the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves stand at about $14.551bn, and the bank expects reserves to reach $17bn by the end of FY26.

Higher remittance inflows have allowed the central bank to make payments for debt servicing and other obligations while still maintaining more than $14.5bn in reserves.

Currency experts believe the IMF will release the expected $1.2 billion, which would further boost the SBP’s reserves.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Business

Shahid Iqbal is a reporter for Dawn based in Karachi with 38 years of experience covering politics and economics. His career includes seven years with the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, as well as roles at United Press International (UPI) and AFP.

Shahid Iqbal

Lo aahmed
Nov 22, 2025 09:43am
How is it illegal you boomers
Recommend 0
S. Lone
Nov 22, 2025 11:05am
Rich have people in other countries who tell Pakistanis not to transfer money legally. They offer better rates and keep $ abroad and Rupee is given to Pakistani families from Pakistan. That decrease transfer of FX considerably. This is not good for our reserves and must be stopped.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 22, 2025 12:18pm
No doubt, crypto currency is a corrupt currency.
Recommend 0
Hassaan Qureshi
Nov 22, 2025 01:27pm
Could it also be because of poor marketing of local investment opporunities?
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 22, 2025 01:46pm
Easy come, easy go! Bitcoin peaked at $124,000 few months ago. Now it is down by whopping $40k! What is reality, is actual unreal. Vaporized in a matter of weeks. I personally Crypto is a scam at many levels and too many fly by night outfits and coins out there, without any real assets backing them.
Recommend 0
Retired
Nov 22, 2025 01:59pm
What does losing money mean? Banks are unable to fleece customers now by paying them lesser for their dollars than open market! Now that customers are buying crypto and not getting robbed by the banks, they cry foul! Amazing logic this!
Recommend 0
Moazzam
Nov 22, 2025 03:30pm
Crypto currencies will destroy the Country's economy. The starting of illusionary(crypto currency)currency itself is illegal. Steps should be taken by the Government to abolish these illegal trading.
Recommend 0
Jawad
Nov 22, 2025 11:31pm
The govt should devise a system or make MoU with big companies to provide legal channels for crypto transactions, as with passage of time it will increase. The inflow will be alot more that govt will benefit too.
Recommend 0
YK
Nov 23, 2025 09:48am
Exchange companies must be smuggling dollars and pinning it on crypto buyers. You can buy crypto from PKR through P2P. Why would any one go through hassle of first buying dollars in FCY accounts to buy crypto?
Recommend 0

