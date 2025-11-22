Parks and horticulture agency approved for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board on Friday gave the go-ahead signal for the formation of Islamabad Parks and Horticulture Agency (IPHA) and referred the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for Jinnah Garden Phase II to a technical committee.

The CDA board met with Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa in the chair.

The meeting was told that there was a need to set up a fully-fledged body like PHAs of Rawalpindi and Lahore “to make Islamabad greener and more lush and to preserve its natural beauty.”

At present, the Environment Wing undertakes planning, development and maintenance of parks, greenbelts, median, nurseries and open spaces across Islamabad and its operations spread over multiple directorates with limited financial and operational autonomy, leading to procedural delays and lack of sustainability, the board was informed.

CDA board refers issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) for Jinnah Garden Phase II to technical committee

The proposed IPHA will function under the policy control of the CDA board and will be headed by the director general, reporting to the member environment. It will be supported by deputy directors general of three sections: Operations and Enforcement, Horticulture and Parks, Administration and Finance.

The existing posts along with staff of the Environment Wing will stand transferred to IPHA and additional staff will also be hired.

A spokesperson for the CDA said the board gave approval and decided that the federal cabinet’s approval should be solicited for the project. Therefore, the board decided to refer the matter to the federal cabinet.

Meanwhile, the board also took up the issue of the NOC for Jinnah Garden Phase-II. However, after a detailed discussion the board referred the matter to a technical committee for its input.

In the first phase of the housing scheme, there were a number of violations of the layout plan. “Yes, we have referred it to technical committee,” said a source. He said that operators of the cooperative scheme wanted to get the NOC for Jinnah Garden Phase II, comprising 1066 kanals on Kahuta Road, Zone IV.

It is relevant to note here that Jinnah Garden Housing Society was accused of eating up 200 kanals reserved for amenities - parks, playgrounds, schools and graveyards - by carving out plots and selling them.

A federal audit report 2024-25 had pointed out that Jinnah Gardens illegally converted plots/land reserved for parks, playgrounds, schools and other amenities, measuring 200 kanals worth about Rs2,000 million and sold them in violation of the CDA Ordinance 1960 and the ICT Zoning Regulations.

The audit report also stated that development works were also taken up without obtaining a NOC from the authority in contravention of the approved layout plan along with sale of mortgaged plots in the name of the authority.

During the board meeting, the CDA chairman said that for any housing scheme the printing of allotment letters in accordance with the layout plan should be done through the Printing Press of Pakistan. He directed that the allotment letters be issued according to the number of plots included in the layout plan. He said the purpose of this decision was to eliminate the sale and purchase of extra plots and files beyond the layout plan.

He instructed that barcodes and watermarks be included on the allotment letters so that they can be verified.

Meanwhile, the board also took up the issue of temporary stalls and kiosks in Islamabad in light of high court orders. After getting a briefing from officers concerned, the board directed the Planning Wing to come up again with a clear policy in this regard.

The board also discussed revision of rates, charges regarding floor area ratio (FAR) for commercial buildings as some developers wanted decrease in the FAR charges. The board decided to refer the matter to the federal government.

The restoration of two industrial plots located in Kahuta Triangle was also discussed. Sources said in the light of a court decision, the board decided to restore them.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025