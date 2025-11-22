E-Paper | March 01, 2026

HEC’s budget stagnant since 2018, NA told

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 22, 2025
A file photo of the Higher Education Commission of Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
A file photo of the Higher Education Commission of Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been facing financial challenges because of the stagnant budget allocation which impedes universities’ progress towards financial self-sustainability.

The situation may force the universities to increase tuition fees, leading to reduced enrolment and greater barriers for underprivileged students.

According to the education ministry’s reply submitted to the National Assembly to a question regarding the HEC’s scholarship budget, the federal annual recurring allocations for universities were stagnant since 2018-19, whereas there was a manifold increase in their students’ enrolment, faculty and staff.

“This prolonged stagnation not only impedes universities’ progress towards financial self-sustainability but may also force them to increase tuition fees, leading to reduced enrolment and greater barriers for underprivileged students,” read the HEC’s reply.

It said 35pc cut in development grants [from Rs61.116 billion in FY 2024-25 to Rs39.5 billion in 2025-26) had impacted award of scholarships to a larger segment of deserving students on merit.

The HEC’s reply was presented before the National Assembly by Education Minister Dr

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in response to a question asked by MNA Anjum Aqeel.

The minister said at present besides local scholarships 27 foreign scholarship programmes were being offered in collaboration with international universities and research institutions, enabling Pakistani students to pursue studies abroad at the Bachelor, Master, MS/MPhil, PhD and postdoctoral levels.

Meanwhile, MNA Aqeel also asked another question about the low literacy rate compared to the annual population growth.

In reply, the minister stated: “According to Pakistan’s 2023 Population and Housing Census, the total population stands at 241.49 million, showing an annualized population growth rate of 2.55% (2017- 2023). During the same period, the literacy rate increased from 58,9% in 2017 to 60.7% in 2023, reflecting an average rise of 1.8%.

Thus, while literacy levels have shown gradual improvement, the rate of population growth remains higher, posing significant challenges in achieving national literacy and education targets.”

Through its attached departments and autonomous bodies, the ministry has been implementing several initiatives to promote literacy and expand Non-Formal Education (NFE), with a focus on out-of-school children, marginalised populations and adult literacy, it added.

Top appointments at HEC

Currently, HEC is being run through ad hoc arrangements under the interim chairman and the executive director. However, the process of appointment of the executive director was near completion as commission had selected Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University, as the new ED.

He is set to take charge in the next few days. For the post of the chairman HEC, the search committee and education ministry have already planned interviews of around 30 shortlisted candidates next week.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe