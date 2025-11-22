Tehsil council demands relocation of oil depots

PESHAWAR: Tehsil council Pabbi has through a resolution demanded of the relevant authorities to relocate two major oil storage facilities and several illegal tanker parking stands from the area.

A statement issued here said that a resolution on the subject was moved by the tehsil council Pabbi chairperson Taimur Kamal, which the house approved with majority.

The resolution stated that Pakistan State Oil and Shell had been operating oil depots at the GT Road at Tarujaba for five decades. It said that both the depots were located next to government higher secondary school which was the largest government school in Nowshera district where 1200 students were enrolled.

It said that these depots stored tens of thousands of liters oil, having catastrophic implications in case of any mishap.

The resolution further said that the Shell company’s heavily loaded tankers had destroyed the area’s road. Neither the company was not repairing the road nor providing any benefit to the area and its populace, it added.

Besides, it said that several illegal parking stands have also been setup for the tankers in the area, which lacked safety protocols. The resolution demanded that the depots as well as the illegal parking stands should be relocated to protect the area populace from the potential threats posed by these structures.

