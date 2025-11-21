Pakistan wrestler Mohammad Gulzar clinches bronze medal at Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Gulzar won a bronze medal in the 97 kg category at the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh on Friday, dedicating his victory to the country’s armed forces.

Gulzar secured the medal by defeating Turkiye’s Rifat E. Gidak in the fall position 5-4. The wrestler had earlier overcome Afghanistan’s Iqbal Ahmed in the repechage round to advance to the bronze medal contest.

Iranian wrestler Amirali Azarpira won the gold medal after a dominant 5-0 win against Kazakhstan’s Rizabek Aitmukhan.

Following his win, Gulzar announced he would dedicate the medal to the Pakistan Army’s ‘Banyan-e-Marsoos’ operation, stating that the victory was for his “homeland, its defenders and martyrs.”

The Pakistan Wrestling Federation had organised a three-month intensive training camp in Gujranwala to prepare for the games, with coach Inam Butt providing guidance.

“We learned a lot in this camp, and Allah Almighty rewarded us for our hard work,” said Pakistan Wrestling Federation president Arshad Sattar. “This victory is a source of pride for the entire Pakistan.”

In other wrestling events, Pakistan’s Inayatullah missed out on the 74kg quarter-finals after a loss to Bahrain’s Magomedrasul Asluev. Meanwhile, Mohammad Abdullah was defeated 10-0 by Uzbekistan’s Umidjon Jalolov in the round-of-16 of the 65kg category.

The wrestling bronze brings Pakistan’s total medal haul at the games to five. The other medals include a gold won by star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, a silver by Yasir Sultan in the same competition and two additional bronze medals from boxers Faitma Zahra and Qudratullah.