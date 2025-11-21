E-Paper | February 28, 2026

South Africa fast bowler Rabada ruled out of second Test against India

Reuters Published November 21, 2025
South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada in action bowling during the World Test Championship Final, South Africa v Australia, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, Britain on June 13, 2025 . — Reuters/File
South Africa will be without Kagiso Rabada for the second and final Test against India in Guwahati after the fast bowler failed to recover from a rib injury.

Rabada missed South Africa’s 30-run victory in the first Test at Eden Gardens after sustaining a rib bone stress injury in training ahead of the game and will not be ready for the start of the second test on Saturday.

South Africa had called up seamer Lungi Ngidi earlier this week in anticipation of Rabadas absence and he will be in contention to play.

“We will finalise the starting 11 tomorrow when we have had a look at the wicket, but it looks a little bit fresher than Kolkata with a bit more grass on the wicket, so that suggests it will play a bit better,” captain Temba Bavuma told reporters on Friday.

“It will be more of a traditional sub-continent wicket, good for batting in the first few days and then the spinners will come into it.

“The first innings becomes crucial from a batting point of view to really set the game up. You always want to win the toss, you know the advantage of batting on day one and two.”

Bavuma said there would be no thoughts of playing for a draw to claim the series win.

“Any test you play you want to win and it is no different here. We want to play from the front and not try protect the lead we have,” he said.

Rabada will also miss the three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches against India that follow the test series as he begins a four-week rehabilitation programme.

India announced on Friday that they will be without captain Shubman Gill for the second test.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 21, 2025 02:42pm
Injuries especially to fast bowlers in cricket is not uncommon. On the other hand, pace bowler 'Lungi Ngidi' is an excellent replacement for Rabada and his inclusion in the team for the second and final test match would help South Africa to win the series 2-0 against world's top media-hyped and I.C.C. (Indian Cricket Council) backed and supported team India.
Recommend 0

