E-Paper | February 28, 2026

‘Honoured’ as US Congress members acknowledge CM Punjab’s bold plan to mechanise brick kilns: Marriyum

News Desk Published November 21, 2025
Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Lahore last year. — DawnNewsTV/File
Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Lahore last year. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said she was “honoured” that members of the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus have recognised the provincial chief minister’s “bold vision” to mechanise brick kilns, end bonded labour and “peshgi” exploitation, and build a green, ethical and “investment-ready” brick kiln industry.

Peshgi system is the commonly used term for the practice of debt bondage in Pakistan. Instead of just seeking wages in exchange for labour, poor workers take an advance from an employer (in cash or any other form) under the obligation to work for that employer until the debt is paid off.

“Child labour at kilns, once a painful reality, was eliminated under a campaign initiated by [then chief minister] Shehbaz Sharif, neglected for [four] years, and now fully revived and strengthened by CM Maryam Nawaz,” Aurangzeb said in a post on X.


The senior minister’s post highlighted that all brick kilns across Punjab have been geo-mapped, QR-coded, drone-surveyed and linked to a central monitoring dashboard.


“Punjab is now also transitioning government construction towards block-based building, moving away from traditional kiln bricks,” she added, calling the development “not just reform” but a “human rights revolution”.

According to a letter addressed to CM Maryam by Members of Congress Thomas R. Suozzi and Jack Bergman (shared by Aurangzeb on X), “the mechanisation and modernisation of this critical sector will not only support Pakistan in fulfilling its international obligations to end bonded [labour] but also position Punjab as a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment, particularly from American businesses committed to ethical and sustainable engagement”.

The letter added that the progress is “vital” to enhancing bilateral economic relations and strengthening the overall Pakistan-US partnership, “fostering long-term growth and cooperation”.

Moreover, it said that the province is “well-positioned to serve as a pilot province for this initiative”, setting a benchmark for the nation.

“Modernising brick kilns is a critical step that will not only advance human rights but will also make Pakistan more attractive to long-term foreign investment,” stated the letter.

Over 12.5 million children in Pakistan are involved in child labour, according to the Child Rights Movement National Secretariat. One in four households in Pakistan employs a child for domestic work, often in hazardous conditions, as per the International Labour Organisation.

According to a provincial survey, working children accounted for 11.1 per cent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s child population.

On this year’s World Day Against Child Labour in June, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged parents and employers to join forces in eliminating child labour.

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe