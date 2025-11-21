Time to revive the edible oil sector

PAKISTAN’S economy is deeply rooted in agriculture — a sector that is vital to our national growth, food security and rural livelihoods. Over the years, the critical sector has suffered from climate change, recurrent floods and inconsistent government policies. As a result, the country now relies heavily on imported food commodities, spending nearly $10 billion annually, half of which goes towards importing edible oil and oilseeds. This dependence is not alarming alone; it is unsustainable.

In the 1970s, Pakistan took an important step by establishing the Ghee Corporation of Pakistan (GCP) to promote local oilseed crops. Later, the World Bank-funded National Oilseed Development Project (NODP) was launched. These initiatives laid the groundwork for a self-reliant edible oil sector. Recognising the overlap between GCP and NODP, the Pakistan Oilseed Development Board (PODB) was created in 1994 to consolidate efforts in oilseed promotion, research and industry linkages.

By 2010, remarkable progress was made. by PODB. Farmers benefited from government support prices, soft loans and a stable procurement system. The industry thrived under rational tariff protections, while research institutions and seed suppliers ensured the timely availability of high-quality seeds. At its peak, the PODB fostered a productive partnership among farmers, industry and policymakers, which was a rare success story in Pakistan’s agricultural landscape.

However, following the constitutional amendment in 2011, the PODB became a casualty of bureaucratic reshuffling and shrinking operations. As a result, local edible oil production has plummeted from 30 per cent to barely 10pc of the total national consumption.

Despite repeated directives from the office of the prime minister for a strategic development plan on edible oil production, the relevant ministry has struggled to take any coherent action. A consultant was hired earlier this year to draft a plan, but the process was abruptly cancelled without explanation. Such indecision suggests a troubling lack of vision and commitment. While the rest of the world invests in self-sufficiency and value addition, Pakistan’s edible oil sector is being left to wither.

Reviving the edible oil sector needs a number of steps to reignite progress. PODB should be made fully functional, and it must coordinate policy, production and industry linkages across provinces, ensuring cooperation among all the stakeholders. Fresh agricultural graduates should be recruited and assigned specific targets for expanding oilseed acreage, improving yields, and adopting modern cultivation practices.

Provincial agriculture departments tend to prioritise wheat and sugarcane, leaving little room for oilseeds. Incentives, support prices and awareness campaigns should encourage farmers to diversify their efforts by opting for sunflower, canola, sesame and peanut cultivation.

Also, a rationalised tariff structure is essential to shield local farmers and processors from unfair competition caused by cheap import of oil and oilseeds. Oil palm initiatives in Sindh and Balochistan need to be revived under a unified national framework.

Pakistan’s per capita consumption of edible oil exceeds 17kg annually. A public awareness campaign — in coordination with the relevant health authorities — can promote healthier and more sustainable consumption patterns.

Reviving this key sector of the national economy demands much more than just administrative adjustments; it requires a strong political will. If Pakistan is truly seeking to secure its future food security, it must breathe life back into the very institutions that once made it proud.

Ghulam Idris Khan

Former MD, PODB

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025