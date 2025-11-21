E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Cheney honoured, but Trump off guest list

AFP Published November 21, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

FORMER US president Joe Biden, former first lady Jill Biden, ex-vice presidents Kamala Harris and Mike Pence attend the funeral service of former vice president Dick Cheney at Washington’s National Cathedral.—AFP
FORMER US president Joe Biden, former first lady Jill Biden, ex-vice presidents Kamala Harris and Mike Pence attend the funeral service of former vice president Dick Cheney at Washington’s National Cathedral.—AFP

WASHINGTON: Dick Cheney, celebrated as a master Republican strategist but defined by the darkest chapters of America’s “War on Terror,” was honoured Thursday in a funeral attended by Washington’s elite that pointedly left out President Donald Trump.

Cheney’s career over half a decade reads like a catalogue of American statecraft, even as his long shadow over foreign policy — as defense secretary during the Gulf War and as the 46th vice president under George W. Bush — still divides the country.

Bush and fellow former president Joe Biden were among more than 1,000 guests at the Washington National Cathedral.

But Trump, who hasn’t commented on Cheney’s death, and his vice president JD Vance were not invited.

Every living former vice president — Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle — were in attendance, along with generals, foreign dignitaries and Supreme Court justices.

“Vice President Dick Cheney was an American patriot who served this country like very few in our history, and I was always inspired by his by his quiet and steady leadership,” Pence told cable news network MS NOW outside the cathedral.

Bush delivered a tribute, along with Cheney’s daughter Liz — famously ousted from the congressional Republican Party over her opposition to Trump.

Praised for his intellect and described by historians as the “most powerful vice president in modern US history,” Cheney was admired as a strategist of unusual clarity, and a steady hand who helped steer the nation through its darkest hours.

As vice president under Bush, he redefined a traditionally ceremonial role into one of unparalleled influence, helping drive national security policy and expanding presidential authority.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe