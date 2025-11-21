E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Governance failure

Editorial Published November 21, 2025
comments
THE IMF’s long-awaited Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment report on Pakistan is a grim analysis of the country’s persistent corruption challenges, rooted in systemic weaknesses and chronic governance failures across state institutions, which stifle economic goals. The report finds that institutional weaknesses, lack of transparency in state functions, preferential treatment for select businesses, and inefficiencies in public-sector transactions are major constraints to growth.

The document’s publication, a precondition for the IMF’s approval for disbursing the next $1.2bn loan tranche in December, also calls for a series of reforms spread across the next three to six months to help raise the growth rate to 5-6.5pc over the next five years. It provides a detailed diagnostic of Pakistan’s inefficient and opaque tax system, SOE mismanagement, a judiciary hampered by antiquated laws hindering contract enforcement and property rights, politically driven financial discretion, and weaknesses in anti-corruption regimes. It questions the lack of transparency in the functioning of the Special Investment Facilitation Council and the immunity granted to its officials. No wonder the government had been delaying its publication despite repeated reminders from the IMF.

At the core of the GCDA is the argument that our poor economic performance is closely linked to opaqueness and discretionary practices that shape governance and policy outcomes. Thus, the report’s contention that effective reforms must begin with expanding access to information to anchor transparency and accountability across policy formulation, implementation and monitoring, and enable both state and non-state actors to participate more effectively in economic decision-making, should not be ignored. Without a shift to rules-based governance, the weaknesses will continue to suppress growth.

The accompanying 15-point reform agenda reinforces this argument. Broadly, the reforms aim for improvements in governance, anti-corruption frameworks, business regulations and foreign trade oversight as prerequisites to unlocking growth potential. The recommendations directly target institutional arrangements that entrench discretion and weaken market and investor confidence. They are aimed at ending preferential treatment for powerful public-sector entities; bringing transparency to SIFC decision-making and its approval of concessions for select businesses; tightening controls on financial discretion through greater parliamentary oversight; mandating e-governance procurement for state transactions; and restructuring anti-corruption agencies.

In short, the GCDA underscores that the current governance model based on opacity, discretion, privilege, institutional and legal decay, and political patronage cannot serve the best economic interests of the people. The difficulty is that Pakistan’s power centres as well as policy and business elites do not yet appear ready to give up their privileges and embrace the change even though time is fast running out for crucial, make-or-break decisions. Will the IMF diagnostic change that? The jury is out.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Dr. Shoaib
Nov 21, 2025 11:12am
A case in point; How many times it used the word “Conflict of Interest” in its 186 pages report? Or Probably, our Anchor Persons are not reporting it Pakistan Zindabad Pakistan Paendabad
Moud
Nov 21, 2025 11:16am
Corruption in Pakistan has become an essential way of living and doing any business for the country's ruling class.
Syed Abid Salam
Nov 21, 2025 11:49am
The Govt.needs to review grounded 5 Es URAAN Pakistan as well.
M. M. Amin
Nov 21, 2025 01:29pm
Incorrigible governance! Commendable research work
pre-Boomer Marine brat
Nov 21, 2025 06:10pm
In his speech to the Constituent Assembly, the Quaid called for the elimination of corruption and nepotism. It was subsequently edited out of the official recording of the speech. If that doesn't say something about the intentions of those who actually built the new nation's political system, nothing will.
Maroof Shah
Nov 21, 2025 10:54pm
Corruption is now embedded in our DNA, Can it be fixed?
B. Sridhar
Nov 21, 2025 11:54pm
Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. With the 27th amendment now a fact, one does not need to worry as to where the corruption will grow unhindered.
