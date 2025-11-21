ECP concerned over CM’s remarks about Haripur by-polls

PESHAWAR: The provincial election commissioner in a meeting, conveyed for finalising security arrangements for the upcoming by-elections in NA-19 Haripur, on Thursday conveyed reservations of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to provincial chief secretary about a speech of Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi regarding the polls.

The provincial election commissioner, Saeed Gul, convened the meeting in accordance with directives issued to him by ECP over the speech of Mr Afridi, delivered in Havelian on Nov 19 at an election rally, wherein he had warned district administration and police that they won’t see light of the day if results were altered in the night.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed, joint provincial election commissioner Mohammad Fareed Afridi, regional election commissioner (Hazara) Zulfiqar Ahmad, director elections Mohammad Nadeem Khan, deputy director of ECP Fahad Ali Shah, the commissioner of Hazara division, Fayaz Ali Shah, and other officers.

According to a press release issued by provincial election commission, the meeting discussed security arrangements for by-polls to be held on Nov 23. PEC informed the chief secretary about the reservations of ECP over ‘inappropriate’ speech of the chief minister in Havelian.

It is claimed that the chief secretary informed the meeting that he would inform the chief minister about the notice issued to him by ECP. The chief secretary said that foolproof security measures would be adopted for holding the polls in a peaceful atmosphere. He added that the directives issued by ECP would be fully implemented.

He stated that the commission was taking immediate notice of any violation of the election code of conduct by candidates and their supporters. He said that by-polls were of great importance and all arrangements were finalised by the commission. He said that electioneering by candidates would stop at midnight between Nov 21 and 22.

According to ECP, a total of eight candidates are in the run for the seat, which fell vacant after the then MNA Omar Ayub Khan, who was also leader of opposition in National Assembly, was disqualified by ECP on Aug 5 due to his conviction by an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad on July 31.

Prominent among the candidates are Omar Ayub’s wife Shehrnaz Omar Ayub, backed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Babar Nawaz Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Irum Fatima of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian and Rustam Khan of Hazara Qaumi Movement.

A total of 754,120 voters including 392,415 men and 361,705 women would exercise their right to franchise. ECP has set up 602 polling stations including 1,906 polling booths. Out of these stations, 42 have been declared highly sensitive and 402 sensitive. PEC stated that extra ordinary security measures would be adopted for distribution of election material and at the centre where election results would be compiled.

It merits a mention that ECP also sent letters to federal secretaries of defence and interior on Thursday, requesting them to deploy civil armed forces/army to allow peaceful conduct of polling on Nov 23 in the constituency and also to take other appropriate measures to protect lives of election officials, voters and public at large during the said elections.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025