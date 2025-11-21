E-Paper | March 02, 2026

ANP leader held in Bajaur after bail cancellation

Awami National Party (ANP) Bajaur spokesman Obaidullah Khan Salarzai. — Photo via Facebook/Ubaid Khan Salarzai
BAJAUR: Awami National Party (ANP) Bajaur spokesman Obaidullah Khan Salarzai was arrested from the court premises here on Thursday after the local court cancelled his bail before arrest (BBA) in a case of committing offences against public peace and using unlawful and inflammatory language against state institutions at a gathering several weeks ago.

According to party workers and police, the ANP spokesman was detained after the additional sessions judge cancelled his bail and rejected his counsel’s plea to extend his interim pre-arrest bail in the case registered against him under Sections 339, 341, 504, 505, and 124-A PPC at Khar police station on Oct 26, 2025.

After cancilation of his BBA, the court directed the police to arrest the ANP leader and shift him to the local prison.Meanwhile, a person was killed and two others wounded after unknown assailants opened fire on them in Inayat Kallay Bazaar here on Thursday.

Local traders and police said that the incident occurred near China Market when the unidentified assailants targeted three people with rifles who were sitting outside a shop. They told Dawn that the firing left all the three people wounded, who were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital Khar.

However, it said that one of them, identified as Gul Zaman, 55, a resident of Zaga dehri, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

