Islamabad lawyers divided over relocation of IHC

ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity in the federal capital appears sharply divided over the possible relocation of Islamabad High Court (IHC) from its current premises at Constitution Avenue to the court’s former building in G-10, as discussions and consultations intensified on Thursday.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has openly opposed the move and is making efforts to ensure that the IHC continues to function at its current building. The building presently houses the newly-established Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), which had initially been shifted there temporarily but is now expected to continue operations in the building.

In view of the growing concerns, the IHCBA convened a meeting of its executive body and also announced that it would hold a press conference on Friday (today). Earlier on Wednesday, IHCBA President Syed Wajid Ali Gillani and Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Jajja met Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar to discuss the matter.

According to the association, the minister assured the delegation that the IHC would continue functioning in its present building for the time being.

However, the Islamabad District Bar Association (IDBA) has welcomed the proposed transfer of the high court to G-10. The IDBA convened a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of its president Naeem Gujjar to deliberate on the matter. According to a statement issued after the meeting, the cabinet said relocating the high court would make it easier for lawyers to perform their duties and would also facilitate the production of prisoners, potentially speeding up the process of justice.

The IDBA stressed the need for broader consultation on the matter and called a general body meeting for November 22 to gauge the collective opinion of the legal community. All lawyers have been instructed to ensure their participation.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, a delegation of the IHCBA called on FCC Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan and other judges. The delegation led by President Gillani and Secretary Jajja visited the chamber of the chief justice where all the FCC judges were present.

The delegation presented bouquets to Chief Justice Aminuddin, Justice Arshad Hussain Shah, Justice Rozi Khan and others, congratulating them on assuming their roles at the newly-established court.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025