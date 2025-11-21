E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Dawn Education Expo attracts students in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 21, 2025
Students visit a stall on the concluding day of Dawn Education Expo at Serena Hotel in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
Students visit a stall on the concluding day of Dawn Education Expo at Serena Hotel in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The 21st annual Dawn Education Expo was held in Islamabad on Thursday, attracting universities and colleges from across Pakistan and abroad, as 77 educational institutions set up their stalls to help students explore opportunities.

“I explored opportunities for UK universities and received briefings from several representatives. This event is useful for students to explore options for foreign studies,” said Tayaba Zulfiqar, who attended the event along with her sister Maha.

Another student, Mohammad Talha, who was collecting information for a bachelor’s degree, said, “I am happy as I had very informative discussions with representatives of foreign universities. I also received detailed information about a bachelor’s in Artificial Intelligence in Sri Lanka, and the degree will be issued by an Australian university,” he said, adding that he also visited stalls of Malaysian, Australian and German universities.

The event was held at Serena Hotel, where foreign cricket teams are also staying, but despite security issues and road blockades, candidates managed to reach the venue after facing hardships.

Some families were seen on the roads arguing with police officials to allow them access to the hotel via the blocked route to attend the event.

The annual two-day event was held in Karachi, followed by the one-day exhibition in Islamabad, and now the expo will move to Lahore, where a two-day event will be held on November 22–23.

“I am happy that I interacted with many interested students. Today, I dealt with quality students,” said Andy R Roper from Imperial College London.

This year, besides international and local universities, there was also a stall offering short courses. At the end of the event, a student was also given a laptop by the organiser through a lucky draw.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe