Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim joins elite club with ton in 100th Test

AFP Published November 20, 2025
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 20, 2025. —AFP
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim entered an elite group on Thursday after scoring a century in his 100th Test, reaching the milestone against Ireland in Mirpur.

Resuming on 99 overnight, the 38-year-old brought up his hundred with a single in the second over of the morning session on day two of the second Test. He removed his helmet, raised both hands skywards and dropped to the ground in celebration.

Mushfiqur thus became one of a select band of players to score a century in their 100th Test, joining Colin Cowdrey (104), Javed Miandad (145), Gordon Greenidge (149), Alec Stewart (105), Inzamam-ul-Haq (184), Ricky Ponting (120 & 143), Graeme Smith (131), Hashim Amla (134), Joe Root (218) and David Warner (200).

It was Mushfiqur’s 13th Test century, taking him level with Mominul Haque for the most Test hundreds by a Bangladesh batter.

He was eventually dismissed by left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys for 106, edging to second slip where Andy Balbirnie completed a sharp catch. The Ireland fielders offered warm applause as Mushfiqur walked off to loud cheers from the home crowd at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mushfiqur faced 214 deliveries and struck five fours during the landmark innings, which helped stabilise Bangladesh after they had slipped to 95-3 on the opening day.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series after winning the first Test by an innings and 47 runs.

