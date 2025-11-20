Weatherald and Doggett to debut for Australia in Ashes opener

Opening batter Jake Weatherald and pace bowler Brendan Doggett will make their debuts for Australia in the first Ashes clash in Perth on Friday, the first time since January 2019 that two new baggy green caps have been handed out before a single Test.

Steve Smith, standing in as captain for the injured Pat Cummins, named the team in his eve-of-match press conference at Perth Stadium on Thursday, ending months of speculation about the opening partnership.

Weatherald’s inclusion to open the batting with Usman Khawaja combined with Cameron Green’s recovery from injury meant no place in the team for seven-test all-rounder Beau Webster.

Marnus Labuschagne, who has been used as a makeshift opener, will bat at his favoured number three position ahead of Smith and Travis Head.

Doggett will stand in for the injured Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, as expected, replaces Cummins in a weakened pace attack that also features stalwart left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

“Injuries happen in sport, particularly in cricket with fast bowlers,” Smith told reporters in Perth. “So, unfortunate that those two are out, but I think an exciting opportunity for Scotty and for Brendan.”

Much of the selection of the batting order was always going to rest on the fitness to bowl of all-rounder Green, who struggled with a side issue last month as he made his comeback from a serious spinal problem.

The 26-year-old, who brings genuine quick bowling and explosive batting to the team, declared himself ready to go with both bat and ball on Tuesday, allowing selectors to bring in Weatherald as a specialist opener.

Weatherald, who boasts a modest first class average of 37.47, will be Khawaja’s sixth opening partner in 15 Tests since David Warner retired from the format in January of last year.

The 31-year-old will not do much to lower the average age of a team packed with thirty-somethings but will be expected to quickly transfer his good recent form for Tasmania into the test arena.

“I’m really excited for him,” Smith added. “He’s worked hard for a long period of time. I think he’s going to complement Uzzy pretty well up top.”

Doggett, like many an Australian quick of his generation, has plugged away consistently for his native Queensland and South Australia in domestic cricket while Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc have locked up the Test spots.

Also 31, he sprung into contention to become the first quick bowler to debut since Boland in 2021 when Hazlewood and uncapped Ashes squad member Sean Abbott both suffered hamstring injuries in a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney last week.

“He is very skilful,” said Smith. “I think he’s improved a hell of a lot in the last few years, and I’m excited to see him go about his business.”

His selection along with Boland means Australia will field two indigenous players in a Test team for the first time on Friday.

Stokes tells England to ‘write our own history’

England drew 2-2 at home in the most recent Ashes series, in 2023, but have not won in Australia since 2010/2011.

England captain Ben Stokes admitted on Thursday beating “a seriously good” Australia will be tough but said his team was up for the challenge and had a golden opportunity to rewrite Ashes history.

“Coming to Australia, playing against Australia, they’re a seriously good team,” he said. “Everyone, including myself, knows the record of England over the history of Ashes in Australia isn’t the best.

“But you know, we’ve got an opportunity here over the next two-and-a-half months to write our own history. We’ve obviously come here with a goal and that goal is to get on that plane mid-January, returning to England being Ashes winners.

“We know it’s going to be very, very tough. It’s going to be hard because beating Australia is not an easy thing.”

England named a 12-man squad for the opening Test but are set to leave the final decision on who to omit until the toss.

Much will depend on how veteran paceman Mark Wood is feeling after an injury scare last week, along with a final look at a wicket which is expected to be lively.

If Wood is good to go, they will potentially field an all-speed attack also boasting Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse, although the option of including off-spinner Shoaib Bashir remains on the table.

Wood only sent down eight overs in the game last week before heading for scans on a hamstring niggle. He was cleared, but has barely played since knee surgery earlier this year.

Stokes said he had no concerns about the 35-year-old, who was “flying”. “I know you guys say he only bowled eight overs in the game, but he’s been bowling for a long, long time,” he said.

“He has always been someone who can just hit the ground running in the game, and he’s bowling rapid, which is good.”

The Ashes moves to Brisbane after Perth, before Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Teams:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.

England: Ben Stokes (captain) Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood.