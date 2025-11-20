40 TLP ticket-holders announce dissociation from party

BAHAWALPUR: Forty former assembly ticket-holders belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the Bahawalpur division have announced their dissociation from the proscribed party.

Speaking at a news conference at the Bahawalpur Press Club, they said they were not part of any protest or demonstration against the government. They claimed to be patriots who believe in a strong Pakistan.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the Punjab Home Department has included the names of 23 activists, leaders, and workers of the banned TLP from Vehari district in the Fourth Schedule.

The CCD office Vehari has issued all their names, which included former assemblies TLP ticket holders. They included eight of Vehari, while seven belonged to Mailsi and Burewala each.

The CCD has conveyed their names and lists to all the concerned government departments and related law-enforcement agencies (LEAs). The persons declared in Fourth Schedule have also been directed not to leave their respective areas without prior permission of their related police stations and LEAs.

SCHOOLS SEALED: The Multan Saddar district education officer (DEO) has sealed three private educational institutions for their refusal to cooperate with the anti-polio, rubella and measles vaccination campaigns.

CEO Dr. Safdar Hussain announced that any private school failing to cooperate in the vaccination drives would face sealing, saying that children’s health is the prime issue.

GANG BUSTED: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone claimed to have arrested four members of a gang involved in human smuggling and visa fraud cases from different areas of south Punjab.

The arrested suspects, according to FIA officials, are: Gorish Farooq, Muhammad Matin, Usama and Naveed.

Sources say Gorish and Usama allegedly defrauded complainants of over Rs1.4 million. Matin reportedly extorted over Rs2.7m from complainants under the false promise of sending them to Britain.

KIDNAP: A woman beneficiary of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has alleged that her daughter was abducted from the BISP office in Jalalpur Pirwala on Wednesday while she was there to collect her quarterly assistance amount.

Jalalpur Pirwala city police sources said Sakina Bibi, from village Inayatpur, and her daughter Hajiran Bibi had arrived to collect the payment. Hajiran Bibi left the centre to get a photocopy of her CNIC from a nearby shop.

The mother alleged that one Mohsin kidnapped her daughter and fled from the scene.

Jalalpur city police have registered a complaint under section 366 of Pakistan Penal Code, nominating suspect Mohsin. Further investigation is underway.

ENCROACHMENTS: The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority and Municipal Corporation squads on Wednesday carried out a massive anti-encroachment operation in Mailiwali Gali on Baghdad Road near Satellite Town, Bahawalpur.

During the operation, heavy machinery was used to demolish unauthorised floor extensions in front of shops, clear the main road, streets, and pavements of illegal structures.

The push carts of fruit and vegetable vendors were shifted outside the street.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected the operation alongside Pera official Asghar Ali, City AC Khalil Ahmed, and MC Chief Officer Muhammad Asif.

The DC directed that push cart owners should not be allowed to re-enter the bazaar to ensure smooth passage for commuters and he appealed to traders to cooperate with the administration in keeping the city clean and encroachment-free.

