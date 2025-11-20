Haroon pledges stronger banking support to women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD: The government is seeking supportive banking policies for women entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Haroon Akhtar Khan, the special assistant to the prime minister on industry, on Wednesday.

“Women entrepreneurs and SMEs in Pakistan can compete with China due to our lower overhead costs. However, we need a systematic approach to enhance connectivity,” Mr Khan said while speaking at the International Women’s Entre­preneurship Day ceremony, organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (Smeda).

The event was attended by senior representatives from 16 of the 28 women’s chambers of commerce and industry across the country.

The SAPM stated that the government is focused on economically empowering women through small and medium enterprises and the cottage industry.

Mr Akhtar suggested that women entrepreneurs need their companies formalised, and that the government was empowering Smeda to help women CCIs streamline their businesses.

There is a need to develop connectivity to enhance their business outreach, and Smeda will help develop this skill as well.

He acknowledged that the banking sector was reluctant to lend to small and new industries.

“The PM has given directives to the State Bank to set targets for the banks for giving loans to women entrepreneurs,” he said, adding that at the same time, we are encouraging girls to ride e-bikes, which will empower them to play a more productive role in society.

The key issues highlighted by the women business leaders were a male-dominated mindset, insufficient financing, and a lack of official support for women to establish and operate small industries and businesses.

They also stressed the proper implementation of the ‘Women Entrepre­neurship Development Policy and Action Plan & Key Initiatives’.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh stated that women are not just participants in the economy; they are key drivers of innovation and sustainable development.

He emphasised that Pakistan cannot progress by leaving half of its population behind.

The country’s economic future and sustainable development rely on the active participation of women. Women-led businesses are transforming industries, and despite challenges, women entrepreneurs are breaking barriers, creating jobs and developing brands, he remarked.

Smeda Chief Executive Nadia Seth stated that the government is committed to economically empowering women through SMEs and highlighted several programmes to develop women’s skills to become self-employed.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025