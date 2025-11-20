E-Paper | March 01, 2026

IMF highlights corruption risks across state institutions in Pakistan

Khaleeq Kiani Published November 20, 2025
The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US. — Reuters/File
The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• Lender’s Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment proposes 15-point reform plan
• Calls for tighter limits on govt’s financial powers
• Demands first public annual report of SIFC, concessions granted
• Points to opaque tax system, intrusive regulations, weak independent regulators

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its long-awaited Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA), has highlighted persistent corruption challenges in Pakistan driven by systemic weaknesses across state institutions and demanded immediate initiation of a 15-point reform agenda to improve transparency, fairness and integrity.

The report, publication of which is a precondition for the IMF executive board’s approval of a $1.2 billion disbursement next month, estimates that Pakistan could boost economic growth by about 5 to 6.5 per cent over five years if it implements a package of governance reforms beginning within the next three to six months.

The GCDA seeks an end to special treatment for a few influential public sector entities in direct government contracts and transparency in the affairs and decision-making of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). It also recommends tighter limits on the government’s financial powers without greater parliamentary oversight and streamlining of anti-corruption agencies. The government had been delaying the publication of the report since August.

“A unifying theme is the emphasis on increasing transparency and accountability in policy formulation, implementation and monitoring. This involves improving access to information and strengthening the capacity of state and non-state stakeholders to participate effectively in governance and economic decision-making,” the report said, calling for advancing rule-based governance.

It said Pakistan would obtain substantial economic benefits from improving governance, accountability and integrity along the lines recommended in the GCDA.

“Pakistan could generate between a 5pc to 6.5pc increase in GDP by implementing a package of governance reforms over the course of five years” beginning in three to six months, it said. The key areas include improvements in governance and anti-corruption, business regulation and regulation of foreign trade.

It said both the IMF and the government agreed that confronting and reducing corruption vulnerabilities was necessary for sustainable reform and that anti-corruption efforts are most successful when they combine initiatives to strengthen governance with initiatives to directly confront corruption and enhance integrity.

Indicators showed weak control of corruption over time with negative consequences for public spending effectiveness, revenue collection, and trust in the legal system.

The GCDA revealed systemic governance weaknesses across state functions and noted that the country was exposed to corruption risk generated by weaknesses in budgeting and reporting of fiscal information, and management of public financial and non-financial resources, particularly in capital spending, public procurement and the management and oversight of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

It also identified an overly complex and opaque tax system administered by tax and customs authorities operating with insufficient capacity, management and oversight.

On top of this was a judicial sector that is organisationally complex, is unable to reliably enforce contracts or protect property rights due to problems with efficiency, antiquated laws, and the integrity of judges and judicial personnel.

Procurement, SIFC

The IMF demanded that all public sector procurements should eliminate preferences for SOEs, including special provisions for direct contracting and mandatory use of e-governance procurement for all state transactions within 12 months.

It called for immediately producing and making public the first annual report of the SIFC, including information on all investments it facilitated, including concessions provided (tax, policy, regulatory and legislative), along with detailed rationale and the outcomes.

It said that given its broad and disparate organisational functions and authority, it was essential for the SIFC to develop explicit protocols for undertaking its activities and enhanced transparency arrangements to enable effective oversight and accountability.

It also questioned the SIFC’s creation in the first place and the immunity its staff enjoyed in decision-making. It said the council was created by amendment in the Board of Investment (BoI) law to accelerate investment and privatisation efforts, but the BoI continued to exist.

It noted that corruption vulnerabilities also have a significant impact on the fiscal performance of the public sector. While other factors also contribute to public sector performance, Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio is low and falling, mainly due to the complexity of the tax system, frequent changes in rules, and low public trust in the government.

It also noted that the government retained significant discretionary power over how public money was spent, given significant differences between enacted budgets and how public money was actually spent, in an environment with limited public transparency or parliamentary engagement in budgetary matters.

Discretionary allocations are skewed towards districts represented in the government or the senior bureaucracy, reflecting the vulnerability of the system to political influence. This resulted in low return on public investment.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

Read more

moeazze
Nov 20, 2025 08:08am
Hard ball demands by IMF. A system that is based on nepotism in management is inherently prone to corrruption.
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Nov 20, 2025 08:21am
No IMF loans coming. No need....we have jazba.
Recommend 0
Scary
Nov 20, 2025 08:55am
Shame on our government that we need a foreign entity to fix corruption in government which we have known for over 70 years. In fact instead of controlling it we have deliberately and maliciously abused it.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Nov 20, 2025 09:11am
IMF should take notice why construction of the Karachi university road delays. Many students are suffering. Six universities are effected.
Recommend 0
tamza
Nov 20, 2025 10:41am
@moeazze, just as the trump regime in the US
Recommend 0
mas
Nov 20, 2025 01:07pm
@Kamran , Forget about the construction delay. Million dollar question is, was it required in the first place? 1-destruction of such a nice multilane road rebuilt not long ago. 2- rampage of green belt. 3- no economic sense to run few buses disturbing commuters and residents of the area for so many years. 4- it is not mass transit but mass corruption.
Recommend 0
monalisa
Nov 20, 2025 03:55pm
yet IMF continues to approve loans which implies these reports are just an eyewash exercise to fill the file and complete formality.
Recommend 0
Amanullah Khan
Nov 20, 2025 04:39pm
"On top of this was a judicial sector that is organisationally complex, is unable to reliably enforce contracts or protect property rights due to problems with efficiency, antiquated laws, and the integrity of judges and judicial personnel." "It also questioned the SIFC’s creation in the first place and the immunity its staff enjoyed in decision-making." Bravo, IMF. We did not have the courage to poit out the above.
Recommend 0
Malik Fouzan
Nov 21, 2025 05:43pm
Great
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe