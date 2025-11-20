Scotland, Austria end 28-year wait to reach World Cup

PARIS: Injury-time wonder-goals by Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean handed Scotland a stunning 4-2 win over Denmark on Tuesday, and dramatic return to the World Cup after a 28-year wait.

Austria needed a late equaliser for a 1-1 home draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina to also make it back to the global footballing showpiece for the first time since 1998, while top-ranked Spain clinched their spot with a 2-2 draw against Turkey that equalled Italy’s 31-match unbeaten record in competitive games in Europe.

Belgium thumped Liech­tenstein 7-0 to reach next year’s tournament as Switzerland secured their place in the United States, Canada and Mexico after a 1-1 draw at Kosovo.

Level at 2-2 as the clock ticked past 90, Denmark were set to advance to the World Cup as Group ‘C’ winners until Tierney curled in an exquisite finish from distance three minutes into injury time.

McLean then put the match beyond doubt as he lifted the ball over Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was well off his line, from the halfway line on 98 minutes.

“We’ve been on a journey. I spoke to them about it pre-match, about how this is the opportunity we’ve waited for. What a night, eh?” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said. “This was the chance, one game. This was like a playoff final. We put everything on the line. There’s always one last step and it’s always the hardest.”

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay had given the hosts a third-minute lead with a towering overhead kick.

McTominay’s club-mate Rasmus Hojlund levelled for Denmark from the spot just shy of the hour, before his side went down to 10 as Rasmus Kristensen picked up a second booking.

An anxious Hampden Park let out a roar of ecstasy and relief in the 78th minute as Lawrence Shankland turned in from close range.

But Denmark struck back again through Patrick Dorgu four minutes later before Tierney and McLean stole the headlines.

“That just sums up this squad,” captain Andy Robertson told the BBC. “Never say die. We just keep going right to the end and one of the craziest games. We put the country through it, but I’m sure it’s worth it. We’re going to the World Cup.”

Denmark will now be in Thursday’s draw for the European play-offs, which will take place next March.

In another winner-take-all match, Austria held Bosnia and Herzegovina to a draw at home to win Group ‘H’ and make it back to the World Cup.

“I can’t believe it; we made it! I have been trying to reach the World Cup for 18 years. Finally now, at the end of my career, we got there. I can’t wait,” 36-year-old Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic said.

Michael Gregoritsch bundled home a 77th-minute leveller that Austria needed to qualify.

“It was difficult. It was really difficult,” Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said. “Conceding a goal naturally made it even more difficult. But then we threw everything into it and were eventually rewarded. If Bosnia play like this, they will progress too.”

Haris Tabakovic’s early strike had looked as if it might be enough for the visitors to snatch first place from under Austria’s noses until Gregoritsch condemned Bosnia, which last played in football’s showcase event in 2014 in Brazil, to the play-offs.

Switzerland will appear in a sixth successive World Cup finals after drawing in Pristina against Kosovo to win Group ‘B’.

With the Swiss needing to avoid a defeat by six goals to seal top spot, they rarely looked troubled as Ruben Vargas handed them the lead in the 47th minute before Florent Muslija equalised.

Kosovo, seeking their first World Cup appearance, had already secured second place.

Euro 2024 winners Spain found themselves in a similar situation in Seville against Turkey but also never looked like going down to the seven-goal loss that would have sent the visitors through in their place.

Dani Olmo fired Spain ahead but Deniz Gul and Salih Ozcan struck for Turkey as the hosts conceded their first goals in the qualification process.

But Mikel Oyarzabal hit back after the hour to extend Spain’s unbeaten run.

“We wanted to finish with a win and a clean sheet, so it’s bitter-sweet... but we’re happy to qualify for the World Cup,” Olmo told TVE.

Belgium, semi-finalists in 2018, cruised into the draw for the World Cup with a Jeremy Doku-inspired hammering of Liechtenstein.

The Manchester City winger grabbed a brace in Liege as Charles De Ketelaere also netted twice and Hans Vanaken, Brandon Mechele and Alexis Saelemaekers completed the rout.

In the other Group ‘J’ match, second-placed Wales also ran up seven goals as they beat North Macedonia 7-1 with Harry Wilson scoring a hat-trick of set-piece goals.

North Macedonia can, nonetheless, look forward to a play-off place courtesy of their Nations League performance.

Romania, who beat San Marino by the same scoreline, will also have the chance to reach the World Cup thanks to the Nations League after finishing third in Group ‘H’.

Sweden, who picked up just their second point of the qualifying campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Slovenia, advanced in the same manner.

The 16-team European play-offs will allow an additional four teams from the continent to make it to North America next year.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025