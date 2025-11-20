E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Ukrainians say Nato lags in technological arms race

AFP Published November 20, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KYIV: Ukrainian soldiers frowned as they pored over a small device plugged into a computer -- a drone interceptor captured from the Russian side.

The green device with a dome-shaped nose and 30-centimetre wingspan epitomises the technological arms race playing out between Kyiv and Moscow as their troops battle on the sprawling front line.

Deployed in their hundreds by both sides every day, drones have become the chief technology of the war, scouting out enemy positions and packed with explosives to crash down into soldiers, vehicles and equipment.

They have transformed the front line into a 15-kilometre (9-mile) deep kill-zone and overhauled the very strategy of modern warfare.

Ukraine first deployed drone interceptors in spring 2024, having judged them effective against the thousands of Russian Geran-2 attack drones that bombard Ukrainian cities and infrastructure every month.

The specimen showed that Moscow has now caught up.

“They copied our model,” said Konstantin, the 27-year-old deputy commander of an anti-aircraft unit in Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps.

But Russia printed theirs from a single block of material, meaning it is “faster and cheaper to produce”.

The 3D-printed interceptors, which race towards larger drones to take them out mid-air, have been a turning point in both the technology and economics of air defence.

US Patriot missiles, which Ukraine has and wants more of, cost about $3 million a shot.

Konstantin held up a Ukrainian drone interceptor that he said cost just $2,000 to make.

Such a price is more viable when facing hundreds of targets a day, and Ukraine’s defence ministry has ordered their mass production.

But such is the pace of change that there are concerns about whether Ukraine’s models are up to date.

Russian attack drones have recently shown signs of being able to evade interceptors by using AI-driven sensors.

“We need to adapt every month, sometimes even faster,” Konstantin said.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe