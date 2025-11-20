Mega project for sectors’ upgradation announced in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday announced a mega project for the restoration and upgradation of all residential sectors of the city, including the overhauling of roads, footpaths and lane marking.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the CDA headquarters, chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, according to a press release issued by the authority.

However, the press release did not mention the cost of the project or the timeline for the tendering process.

It stated that the meeting, which was also attended by Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, DG Works and other relevant officers, decided that the construction and repair of roads, re-carpeting and patchwork would be carried out across all sectors without discrimination.

It was further decided that under the sector restoration and upgradation project, existing footpaths would be repaired and new ones constructed. “Under this project, faulty streetlights and poles in the sectors will be repaired and new streetlights and poles will also be installed. Similarly, for the guidance of citizens, the installation of signage, lane marking and rubber speed breakers will also be carried out,” the press release said.

The meeting was informed that the construction and repair of the sewerage and drainage system, including manholes and kerb stones, would also be part of the project.

According to the press release, the meeting was briefed that surveys of all sectors and marakiz marked for restoration and upgradation, including roads, streets, markets and marakiz, had been completed.

The participants were informed that the Engineering Wing had also completed the initial cost estimate after surveying all the old sectors.

The CDA chairman directed that restoration and upgradation work be started uniformly in various sectors, including Super Market, Jinnah Super, Aabpara, Karachi Company and Blue Area.

He also directed that the trader and business communities be taken on board during repair work in commercial centres and markets. He further instructed that a comprehensive strategy be adopted to improve the cleanliness system in the old sectors.

The chairman also directed officials to ensure high quality and low cost in development works. He instructed that the services of architects be engaged for the beautification of the sectors.

It is relevant to note here that the CDA has spent millions of rupees on quotation works in the name of constructing footpaths and walking tracks, whereas many internal roads of Islamabad require re-carpeting. Lane marking at almost all main junctions of the city has also faded, causing inconvenience to citizens.

Meanwhile, the Building Control Section, with the support of the Enforcement Wing, district administration and Islamabad Police, conducted operations in various areas of the city on Wednesday and sealed 28 buildings for violations of the CDA Ordinance 1960.

According to the CDA, eight buildings were sealed on Kuri Road in Zone IV for non-conforming use, while 20 buildings were sealed in Zone IV.

