IHC wants clear plan to eradicate drugs from schools

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the persistent lack of progress in eradicating drugs from the federal capital’s educational institutions, directing the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police to convene a meeting with relevant authorities within two weeks to formulate a clear action plan.

The directive was issued during a hearing presided over by Justice Raja Inam Ameen Minhas, who was hearing a case related to the drug menace in schools and colleges.

The petitioner, a nongovernmental organisation, filed a petition through advocate Kashif Ali Malik.

The court was informed that despite its previous orders, a crucial meeting between the IG and agencies like the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had not been held, stalling the creation of a strategic framework.

Expressing strong anger at the delay, the bench underscored the critical nature of the issue. “While law and order is a major issue, the issue of eradication of drugs in educational institutions is also of a very important nature,” the court observed.

Justice Minhas pointedly remarked that despite security measures, an explosion had recently occurred in a courthouse, yet this should not cause the drug issue to be neglected.

