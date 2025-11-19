E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Conway, Ravindra star as New Zealand down West Indies in rain-curtailed second ODI

Reuters Published November 19, 2025
New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra sweeps during the second One-day International against the West Indies at McClean Park on November 19, 2025.—AFP
New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra sweeps during the second One-day International against the West Indies at McClean Park on November 19, 2025.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra’s early attack helped New Zealand beat West Indies by five wickets with three balls to spare in a rain-curtailed second One-day International in Napier to seal the three-game series 2-0 on Wednesday.

Chasing 248 for victory in a 34-overs-a-side contest, Conway and Ravindra powered the Black Caps with attacking half-centuries, putting on a 106-run opening stand that dismantled the Caribbean bowling attack early on.

After being put into bat, West Indies top order faltered, losing half their batters for only 86 in 15.3 overs, as Kyle Jamieson (3-44) dismissed John Campbell and Keacy Carty early on.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope anchored the innings with a counterattacking century — his 19th in ODIs — featuring 13 fours and four sixes.

Late contributions from Justin Greaves and Romario Shepherd alongside Hope helped the visitors reach 247-9.

New Zealand started well but after Ravindra (56) fell in the 17th over, the hosts lost Will Young and Mark Chapman in quick succession. Conway (90) also departed in the 26th over, leaving them on shaky ground at 166-4.

But unbeaten innings by Tom Latham (39 off 29) and captain Mitchell Santner (34 off 15) kept the pressure off New Zealand even as the required run rate went above 10 at times.

The hosts needed seven to win off the last five balls when Jayden Seales (1-51) bowled a no-ball that Latham hit for four, before Santner scored the winning run with a cover drive.

“The way we’ve been pushing the game to the back end, pretty much finishing in the last over, it’s only a matter of time before we cross the line,” said player-of-the-match Hope.

“We have to find a way to cross the line. To be a great team, you have to keep winning against the best.”

New Zealand will play the third ODI against West Indies on Saturday, with a three-test series to follow from December 2.

Sport

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Rights on paper
Updated 26 Feb, 2026

Rights on paper

The report assigns Pakistan a legal frameworks score of 46.68, far below the global average of 67.
Terrorists’ reach
26 Feb, 2026

Terrorists’ reach

AT least nine police personnel were martyred in separate terrorist attacks on Tuesday, bringing into focus both the...
Airport mess
26 Feb, 2026

Airport mess

THE chaos at the country’s major airports seems to be subsiding, with some order gradually restored after the...
Dawn News English
Subscribe