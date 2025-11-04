E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Khyal maestro Ustad Naseeruddin Saami to be honoured at Aga Khan Music Awards

Dawn Report Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 12:46pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GENEVA: Classical vocalist Ustad Naseeruddin Saami will be among nearly a dozen artists honoured at this year’s Aga Khan Music Awards.

Ustad Saami — who performs alongside his sons Ustad Rauf, Ustad Urooj, Ahmed, and Azeem Saami as the Saami Bros — is widely regarded as Pakistan’s preeminent living classical vocalist.

He is a torchbearer of the Delhi Gharana, and a recipient of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and the Pride of Performance.

Ustad Saami will be honoured with the Patron’s Award, alongside Indian Qawwals Naseer and Nazeer Ahmed Khan Warsi, according to an announcement from the organisers.

The dual honour celebrates the remarkable musical lineages of the great poet Amir Khusro, who was instrumental in shaping a large part of the music and cultural history of South Asia.

The awards headline a four-day festival, celebrating music from the ‘Great East’, and will be held in London’s South­bank Centre from Nov 20 to 23, with the awards ceremony being held on Nov 22.

They honour individuals, groups, and institutions whose work sustains and reimagines living musical heritage shaped by Islam while promoting spiritual insight, community vitality, and cultural resilience.

Among this year’s laureates are Bahrain’s Qalali Folk Band; Palestinian oud player and vocalist Kamilya Jubran; and Iranian composer Sahba Aminikia. In addition, Mariam Bagayoko, the 87-year-old Malian musician known as the ‘Nightingale of Bélédougou’, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe