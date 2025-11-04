Two more dengue patients die: Sindh health dept

KARACHI: The provincial health department declared on Monday the deaths of two more patients from dengue fever, raising the official tally to eight in the province.

According to data from the provincial health department, the deceased — a 60-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man — were residents of Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar, respectively.

The female patient died at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, on Nov 3 (Monday), where she had been admitted two days earlier. The male patient, however, died on Sunday (Nov 2) after being admitted to Bone Care Hospital, Hyderabad, the same day.

The official data showed that out of the 5,978 patients tested for the mosquito-borne viral infection “during the last 24 hours” in the province, a total of 1,589 people tested positive.

In Karachi Division, 4,444 tests were carried out, with 876 positive cases confirmed. In Hyderabad Division, 1,534 tests were conducted and 713 cases reported positive.

Health Secretary Rehan Baloch said that the government had allocated 256 hospital beds in Karachi, 155 beds in Hyderabad, and 565 beds across the rest of Sindh, making a total of 976 dedicated beds at government facilities, he added.

