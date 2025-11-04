Education symposium explores transformative learning in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The British Council in Pakistan hosted the Education Symposium 2025, a full-day gathering of educators, policymakers and innovators, to explore new pathways for inclusive and transformative learning across Pakistan.

The symposium provided a platform for collaboration, dialogue and the exchange of ideas on how partnerships, innovation and practical action can strengthen Pakistan’s education system, said a press release.

The event featured a keynote address by Michael Connolly, Director of English and School Education at the British Council, titled “The Future of English.” His address explored the evolving role of English, technology, and digital inclusion in shaping equitable and modern classrooms.

Through a series of panel discussions, talks and hands-on workshops, participants examined how skills development, education policy and digital learning tools can help empower both students and teachers to drive meaningful change.

James Hampson, Country Director of the British Council, said, “Today’s event brings lots of innovation and tons of inspiration together in one symposium — from young girls who are changing their lives through education to organisations powering better outcomes thanks to AI. We are proud to play our part in connecting people who want to make a difference.”

Michael Connolly, Director of English and School Education, added, “English today is more than just a language, it’s a bridge to opportunity, global connection and innovation. Through initiatives like this symposium, we’re exploring how English, technology and creative pedagogy can empower teachers and learners to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Our goal is to make learning accessible, relevant and transformative for every student in Pakistan.”

Workshops led by partners such as Suno Kahani Meri Zubani, BrainSPACE, Taleemabad, ILMpact and Science Fuse demonstrated creative, evidence-based teaching approaches, from arts and storytelling to AI and EdTech integration in classrooms.

