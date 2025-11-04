Google for Education team meets CM

LAHORE: A delegation of Google for Education and Tech Valley led by Kevin Kalis called on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz here on Monday and promised support to establish a Google Chromebook manufacturing factory in Punjab to boost technology-driven education and local IT infrastructure.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed her on Google’s educational technology projects and announced plans to introduce three major software solutions in the upcoming Google Chromebooks. These software solutions include an Artificial Intelligence Toolkit and AI Gemini to enhance digital learning and creative exploration among students, the “Read Along” software to support English language learning, and the “Canva” application to promote design thinking and creativity.

The delegates briefed her that over 2,000 teachers in public schools had already been trained by Google for Education, with more training sessions underway across the province.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025