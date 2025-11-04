E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Google for Education team meets CM

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: A delegation of Google for Education and Tech Valley led by Kevin Kalis called on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz here on Monday and promised support to establish a Google Chromebook manufacturing factory in Punjab to boost technology-driven education and local IT infrastructure.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed her on Google’s educational technology projects and announced plans to introduce three major software solutions in the upcoming Google Chromebooks. These software solutions include an Artificial Intelligence Toolkit and AI Gemini to enhance digital learning and creative exploration among students, the “Read Along” software to support English language learning, and the “Canva” application to promote design thinking and creativity.

The delegates briefed her that over 2,000 teachers in public schools had already been trained by Google for Education, with more training sessions underway across the province.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe