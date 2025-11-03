E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Ex-Israeli military official at centre of Palestinian abuse video leak arrested after being reported missing: report

Dawn.com Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 12:45pm
Israeli security forces gather after Israel’s military said that they were employing all means available to locate resigned Chief Military Advocate General, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, in Herzliya, Israel on November 2, 2025. — Reuters
Israeli security forces gather after Israel’s military said that they were employing all means available to locate resigned Chief Military Advocate General, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, in Herzliya, Israel on November 2, 2025. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The former advocate general of the Israeli military, who had resigned last week after admitting to leaking a video to the media that allegedly showed Israeli soldiers raping a Palestinian prisoner, was arrested hours after she was reported to have gone missing, according to the The Times of Israel.

Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi had resigned from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) over a criminal inquiry into the leaking of a video that allegedly showed soldiers sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee arrested during the Gaza conflict. She said that she was stepping down because she had approved the video’s leak in August last year.

In a report on Sunday, the Times of Israel said that Tomer-Yerushalmi was reported missing by her family, which prompted a search by authorities.

“The large search, involving police, rescue forces, and the military, was carried out after she was unreachable for several hours, and her car was later found at Hatzuk Beach near Tel Aviv. Hebrew media outlets reported that she had left a letter at home, which some characterised as a ‘suicide note’,” the publication said.

However, Tomer-Yerushalmi made contact with her husband a few hours later and was found along a beach in the nearby city of Herzliya. She was reportedly taken for a health checkup before being arrested in connection with the video leak, the report added.

The Times of Israel reported that the the ex-IDF legal chief had been on leave since a criminal investigation was launched by police last week into the leaking of the surveillance video.

In a separate report, the publication said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed fury about the video leak, declaring it the “most serious public-relations attack” against Tel Aviv to date.

The incident “caused enormous reputational damage to Israel, to the IDF, and to our soldiers”, he was quoted as saying.

“It is perhaps the most serious public relations attack Israel has experienced since its founding — I cannot recall one so concentrated and intense,” Netanyahu said. “This requires an independent and impartial inquiry, and I expect that such an investigation will indeed take place.”

Video leak

The abuse investigation led to criminal charges against five soldiers and stirred an uproar. The inquiry drew condemnation from right-wing politicians and prompted protesters to storm two military compounds after investigators sought troops for questioning in the case.

A week after the break-in at the bases, a security camera video showing the moments of the alleged abuse was leaked to an Israeli television channel.

It showed soldiers taking a prisoner aside and crowding around while holding a dog and blocking visibility of their actions with their riot gear.

Tomer-Yerushalmi defended her action as an attempt to fend off propaganda against the military’s legal department entrusted with upholding the rule of law, and which she said had been subjected to smears throughout the Gaza conflict.

Additional input from Reuters

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe