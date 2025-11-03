E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for its first Chinese submarine

Vice Admiral Abdul Samad in a group photo with Pakistan Navy officials and China Shipyard during the launch ceremony of the third Hangor-class submarine in Wuhan, China, Aug 15. — X/@dgprPaknavy
The Pakistan Navy expects its first Chinese-designed submarine to enter active service next year, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf told Chinese state media.

A deal under which Islamabad will take delivery of eight Hangor-class submarines by 2028 is “progressing smoothly,” Admiral Ashraf told the Global Times in an interview published on Sunday, adding that the successful launch of the second and third submarines in China earlier this year was a major milestone for naval collaboration between the two countries.

Admiral Ashraf further said that the project was not only significant for the advancement of the Pakistan Navy’s submarine force capabilities, but would also contribute toward self-reliance through transfer of technology and skill development at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, according to the report.

He said that the Type 054A/P frigates marked another major achievement in China-Pakistan naval cooperation. The publication reported that such multirole frigates were already in service with the Pakistan Navy, quoting Admiral Ashraf as saying that they are “among the most advanced surface combatants”.

Admiral Ashraf also told the Global Times that these Chinese-made frigates had greatly strengthened the navy’s multi-mission capability, particularly in air defence, anti-submarine warfare and maritime surveillance.

“These platforms are playing a key role in ensuring maritime security in the North Arabian Sea and the broader Indian Ocean region, which is critical for global economy,” he was quoted as saying.

The update on the Chinese submarine deal follows the Pakistan Air Force using Chinese-made J-10 fighter jets in May to shoot down an Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft, made by France.

The altercation between the nuclear-armed neighbours surprised many in the military community and raised questions over the superiority of Western hardware over Chinese alternatives.

Under the terms of the submarine agreement — reportedly worth up to $5 billion — the first four diesel-electric attack submarines will be built in China, with the remaining vessels assembled in Pakistan to improve the nation’s technical capabilities.

Pakistan has already launched three of the submarines into China’s Yangtze River from a shipyard in the central province of Hubei.

“Chinese-origin platforms and equipment have been reliable, technologically advanced and well-suited to Pakistan Navy’s operational requirements,” Admiral Ashraf told the Global Times, adding that the navy’s experience with them had been positive, both in terms of performance and technical support.

“As modern warfare evolves, emerging technologies such as unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and advanced electronic warfare systems are becoming increasingly important. The Pakistan Navy is focusing on these technologies and exploring collaboration with China,” Ashraf was quoted as saying.

Islamabad has long been Beijing’s top arms customer, and over the 2020-2024 period bought over 60 per cent of China’s weapons exports, data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows.

On the topic of China-Pakistan naval cooperation in the future, Admiral Ashraf said the Pakistan Navy’s partnership with China was built on deep-rooted friendship, mutual respect, trust and shared strategic interests.

“In the coming decade, we expect this relationship to grow, encompassing not only shipbuilding and training, but also enhanced interoperability, research, technology sharing and industrial collaboration,“ he was quoted as saying.

“There is immense potential for cooperation in advanced technologies, unmanned systems, marine scientific research and maritime industry development. Together, we aim to ensure a secure and stable maritime environment that supports regional peace and prosperity,” he further said, adding that China has been a “trusted partner in the Pakistan Navy’s modernisation journey”.

He further said that the introduction of advanced frigates and submarines had significantly enhanced the Pakistan Navy’s operational reach, multi-domain war fighting capabilities, and deterrence posture, the publication reported.

He said that these platforms, along with joint training and exercises with China, had deepened the two sides’ professional synergy and strengthened interoperability at sea, noting that “this cooperation goes beyond hardware; it reflects a shared strategic outlook, mutual trust, and a long-standing partnership”.

