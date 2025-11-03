Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suffers heart attack, requires medical procedure

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and convener of Awaam Pakistan Party Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has suffered a heart attack following which two stents were implanted.

“My father was doing his morning exercise at our residence in Islamabad when suddenly he felt pain in the chest. We immediately shifted him to Shifa International Hospital where it was revealed that his left artery was 100pc blocked,” Abdullah Abbasi, said while talking toDawn.

He said doctors suggested that two stents be implanted and after consulting with us, went ahead with the procedure. Abdullah Abbasi further said although his father was out of danger, doctors have decided to retain him in the hospital for two more days.

“However doctors have barred my father from meeting anyone and not to talk much due to which he will not be meeting people,” he added.

Leader of Awaam Pakistan Party Dr Zafar Mirza in a post on social media stated that Mr Abbasi was diagnosed with a cardiac issue. “The doctors provided him with timely treatment, after which his health has improved significantly, and is resting in the hospital,” he said.

The party’s co-founder, Miftah Ismail, also posted a message on social media site X, claiming that Abbasi’s health condition was improving and he was resting comfortably. “We expect and pray for his quick and full recovery. I thank friends who have been calling to ask about his health,” he stated.

It is worth mentioning that in 2019, when imprisoned in an accountability case, Mr Abbasi said a medical board had recommended that he undergo surgery. He had been suffering from hernia and gallbladder pain as well as hypertension and was treated at the same hospital.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025