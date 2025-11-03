E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suffers heart attack, requires medical procedure

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and convener of Awaam Pakistan Party Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has suffered a heart attack following which two stents were implanted.

“My father was doing his morning exercise at our residence in Islamabad when suddenly he felt pain in the chest. We immediately shifted him to Shifa International Hospital where it was revealed that his left artery was 100pc blocked,” Abdullah Abbasi, said while talking toDawn.

He said doctors suggested that two stents be implanted and after consulting with us, went ahead with the procedure. Abdullah Abbasi further said although his father was out of danger, doctors have decided to retain him in the hospital for two more days.

“However doctors have barred my father from meeting anyone and not to talk much due to which he will not be meeting people,” he added.

Leader of Awaam Pakistan Party Dr Zafar Mirza in a post on social media stated that Mr Abbasi was diagnosed with a cardiac issue. “The doctors provided him with timely treatment, after which his health has improved significantly, and is resting in the hospital,” he said.

The party’s co-founder, Miftah Ismail, also posted a message on social media site X, claiming that Abbasi’s health condition was improving and he was resting comfortably. “We expect and pray for his quick and full recovery. I thank friends who have been calling to ask about his health,” he stated.

It is worth mentioning that in 2019, when imprisoned in an accountability case, Mr Abbasi said a medical board had recommended that he undergo surgery. He had been suffering from hernia and gallbladder pain as well as hypertension and was treated at the same hospital.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe