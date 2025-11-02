E-Paper | November 02, 2025

SHO among 3 cops injured in IED blast in KP’s Hangu: police

Zahid Imdad Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 04:51pm
The scene of a blast in KP’s Hangu on Oct 24. — DawnNewsTV/File
The scene of a blast in KP’s Hangu on Oct 24. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Three cops, including a station house officer (SHO), were injured in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Doaba area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district on Sunday, police said.

Abbas Majeed, the regional police officer in Kohat division, confirmed these details to Dawn, further stating that a police convoy was targeted in the IED attack.

He added that SHO Imranuddin was among the three injured policemen.

Separately, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said the provincial chief executive, Sohail Afridi, had taken notice of the incident and sought an detailed report from the KP inspector general of police.

He directed that the injured policemen be provided immediate medical treatment, the statement said, adding that the CM paid tribute to police personnel’s “courage and sense of duty”.

The CM further directed the security in the province be tightened and strictly monitor suspicious elements.

“Elements involved in [such] cowardly attacks will be taken to task,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Today’s incident has taken place as Pakistan continues to grapple with terrorism.

A rise in terrorist activities, mainly in KP and Balochistan, was particularly witnessed after banned terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke a ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022. Ending the agreement, the TTP had vowed to escalate attacks against the security forces, the police, and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

In one such incident, three cops, including a superintendent of police (SP), were martyred when back-to-back blasts rocked Hangu on October 24. According to the police, the TTP was behind those blasts as well.

Previously on Oct 19, law enforcers had foiled an attack by terrorists at a police station in KP’s Bannu district. According to police, the failed attack was carried out by the TTP and targeted the Baka Khel police station and three terrorists were killed as cops opened fire on them.

A day prior to that on Oct 18, unkn­own assailants had launched a rocket and gun attack on the Azam Warsak police station in South Waziristan. According to police, the attackers targeted the police station from multiple directions, but the police and the Frontier Corps personnel responded swiftly, forcing the assailants to flee. No casualties were reported in the incident.

On the night of Oct 17, police had also intercepted an explosive-laden rickshaw in the Bannu district, killing three terrorists and foiling a potential suicide attack on a police post in Mazanga in the jurisdiction of the Havaid police station.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe