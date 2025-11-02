PA speaker welcomes PM’s decision to restart dialogue with PTI

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reopen the doors for dialogue with the opposition, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

The premier on Friday extended a hand of cooperation to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi of the PTI, asking him to work together for eliminating terrorism and making the country prosperous and developed.

“We want peace. We want economic growth. If provincial leaders refuse to talk to the federal government, the foundation shakes. Even after wars or killings, problems are resolved through dialogue,” the speaker said while talking to reporters here on Saturday.

He said that some issues required consensus, and politics must find a constructive path. He said that Pakistan had presented evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism to the world and demonstrated both diplomatic and military strengths.

“The world has acknowledged the superiority of Pakistani intelligence. India carries out terrorism inside Pakistan,” he said.

The speaker accused India of buying people in Balochistan to carry out terrorist acts in the country and said that Indian investment in Pakistan often came disguised under the cover of proxies. He referred to the arrest of Indian spies such as Kulbhushan and another caught at Jhelum station, and criticised India’s use of the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to attack Pakistan.

“It has been over five months since the Pahalgam incident -- if no proof is produced in 150 days, what is the value of such accusations?” he asked.

Mr Khan said that the mindset in India and the rhetoric of Prime Minister Modi had created a war-like atmosphere.

“Who likes war, blood or gunpowder? We must work together to make the region peaceful. If anyone tries to demonstrate hooliganism in the region, Pakistan will respond strongly and will fully counter India’s malicious designs. I hope the Pakistan-Afghan talks will be productive. We, too, possess evidence of terrorism coming from India and Afghanistan,” the speaker said.

He warned that past conflicts in Afghanistan had spillover effects on Pakistan, that proxy wars produce bad outcomes, and that India would not gain positive results either.

“We should not only talk about peace, as we must take proactive steps,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025