E-Paper | November 02, 2025

PA speaker welcomes PM’s decision to restart dialogue with PTI

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reopen the doors for dialogue with the opposition, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

The premier on Friday extended a hand of cooperation to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi of the PTI, asking him to work together for eliminating terrorism and making the country prosperous and developed.

“We want peace. We want economic growth. If provincial leaders refuse to talk to the federal government, the foundation shakes. Even after wars or killings, problems are resolved through dialogue,” the speaker said while talking to reporters here on Saturday.

He said that some issues required consensus, and politics must find a constructive path. He said that Pakistan had presented evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism to the world and demonstrated both diplomatic and military strengths.

“The world has acknowledged the superiority of Pakistani intelligence. India carries out terrorism inside Pakistan,” he said.

The speaker accused India of buying people in Balochistan to carry out terrorist acts in the country and said that Indian investment in Pakistan often came disguised under the cover of proxies. He referred to the arrest of Indian spies such as Kulbhushan and another caught at Jhelum station, and criticised India’s use of the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to attack Pakistan.

“It has been over five months since the Pahalgam incident -- if no proof is produced in 150 days, what is the value of such accusations?” he asked.

Mr Khan said that the mindset in India and the rhetoric of Prime Minister Modi had created a war-like atmosphere.

“Who likes war, blood or gunpowder? We must work together to make the region peaceful. If anyone tries to demonstrate hooliganism in the region, Pakistan will respond strongly and will fully counter India’s malicious designs. I hope the Pakistan-Afghan talks will be productive. We, too, possess evidence of terrorism coming from India and Afghanistan,” the speaker said.

He warned that past conflicts in Afghanistan had spillover effects on Pakistan, that proxy wars produce bad outcomes, and that India would not gain positive results either.

“We should not only talk about peace, as we must take proactive steps,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe