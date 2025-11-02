Tepa begins expansion, remodelling of Bhatti Chowk

LAHORE: Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (Tepa) has started the expansion and remodelling work on the city’s busiest spot – Bhatti Chowk near Data Darbar.

Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yaseen also visited the area on Saturday, where Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq gave a detailed briefing on the project’s features, along with Tepa Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain.

He briefed about the adjoining roads aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing traffic congestion. He said that modern dust-free sitting areas for visitors, subways for pedestrian crossings, and pedestrian zones would also be constructed.

“The road passing in front of Data Darbar will no longer be part of the remodelling plan. Similarly, the buildings adjacent to Data Darbar and the Metro Bus area will be renovated and beautified,” the DG told the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yaseen said that the beauty of Data Darbar would be enhanced on international standards to promote religious tourism. “Through this project, the city’s most congested area will witness a visible transformation, as every corner of Punjab is benefiting from development works and public welfare projects,” he said.

GROUNDWATER RECHARGE: To maintain the underground water level and improve environmental balance, the Punjab Housing Department has launched the “Ground Water Recharge Wells” project in Lahore.

Under the project, as many as 1,000 recharge wells will be constructed across the city. Housing Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal visited the Liberty Chowk Ground Water Recharge Well site and reviewed various aspects of the project.

On this occasion, Wasa MD Ghufran Ahmad gave a detailed briefing on the project. He said the purpose of the recharge wells was to replenish the underground water level. Each recharge well had a daily capacity of 8,000 gallons. Currently, three recharge wells were operational in Lahore, while construction was ongoing at 15 additional locations.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said that modern engineering solutions were being introduced in line with the vision of the Punjab chief minister to ensure water conservation and environmental improvement.

He directed PHA to allocate space in all parks for recharge wells and to take special care of existing trees during construction. He stated that concrete measures were being taken to combat environmental pollution.

He instructed Wasa MD to establish groundwater recharge points across the province and to install informative boards in Urdu for public awareness. He said, “Water is a great blessing and conserving it is a shared responsibility. Public awareness campaigns about the effective use and conservation of water will also be launched on social media”.

The secretary emphasised that all relevant departments must complete this project with seriousness, as it represented practical implementation of the chief minister’s vision for environmental protection.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025