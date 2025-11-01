New AJK PM’s announcement to be made from Kashmir, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the annou-ncement about the next prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be made from AJK instead of Islamabad.

He was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of PPP’s AJK parliamentary party here, which discussed matters related to formation of PPP government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari, however, did not disclose exactly when the announcement would be made.

He said the role of the establishment in the 2018 elections was evident to everyone. “Despite that, PPP candidates contested and won the elections, but our victory was converted into defeat overnight,” he remarked. He said the same script was repeated in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“This non-political conspiracy and approach created a political vacuum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which harmed the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “I promised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that no matter what, I will never let you down. I have represented Azad Jammu and Kashmir and occupied Jammu and Kashmir globally, and I will continue to do so,” he said.

He thanked all those who either won AJK elections or joined the party later and said the party was now in a comfortable position to form its government in the state. He said the few months’ time before the next elections in Azad Kashmir will br a test for the party and all efforts during this time will be made to act as per aspirations and hopes and dreams of the people of Kashmir.

He said there was a solution to all the problems facing AJK.

“Whatever the issues are, PPP has a reputation for finding political solutions,” he asserted.

The PPP chairman said the party’s foundation was laid down in the name of the Kashmir cause. “Three generations of the PPP leaders have struggled for the cause on both national and international levels,” he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari asserted that PPP was the sole party, which was capable of representing Kashmir within the country as well as internationally. He vowed to give a “befitting response” to any conspiracy against AJK.

Though he left no hint when the no-trust motion against the AJK premier would be tabled, a member of the AJK legislative assembly from PPP said it was expected any time during the first two weeks of November.

The PPP chairman said 27 members of the AJK legislative assembly-the number required to remove incumbent AJK prime minister, attended the Friday meeting.

However, he also remarked that whosoever was picked by President Zardari would be the next AJK premier.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025