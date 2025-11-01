E-Paper | November 01, 2025

FDE forms cell to oversee educational institutions

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday formed a monitoring cell to ensure effective oversight of educational institutions working under its administrative control.

According to a notification issued by FDE, Principal Islamabad Model School for Boys (VI-X) G-9 Inam Jahangir has been given the additional charge of the director monitoring FDE.

Assistant Director Hafiz Farhan Akram, who was waiting for posting, has been appointed as assistant director monitoring.

The FDE has over 430 educational institutions under its administrative control; however, the regulatory body itself is being run without having a regular director general since July 2023.

However, an official of the education ministry said the ministry had forwarded a request to the Federal Public Service Commission and soon a new DG will be appointed.

Meanwhile, the notification stated that deputy director general (policy) shall be the overall in-charge of the monitoring cell. The cell shall perform its functions in close coordination with the respective directorates, Area Education Officers (AEOs) and heads of institutions to ensure evidence-based monitoring and timely reporting.

The cell will monitor the academic, administrative and operational performance of all FDE institutions and will collect and analyse data on enrollment, attendance, results and infrastructure for evidence-based decision-making in coordination with the academic wing.

Besides, the cell will promote the use of digital tools and dashboards for real-time monitoring and reporting and will submit performance report on monthly basis.

It is relevant to note that in the past the FDE had a vibrant monitoring cell, which was later made redundant.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe