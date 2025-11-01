FDE forms cell to oversee educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday formed a monitoring cell to ensure effective oversight of educational institutions working under its administrative control.

According to a notification issued by FDE, Principal Islamabad Model School for Boys (VI-X) G-9 Inam Jahangir has been given the additional charge of the director monitoring FDE.

Assistant Director Hafiz Farhan Akram, who was waiting for posting, has been appointed as assistant director monitoring.

The FDE has over 430 educational institutions under its administrative control; however, the regulatory body itself is being run without having a regular director general since July 2023.

However, an official of the education ministry said the ministry had forwarded a request to the Federal Public Service Commission and soon a new DG will be appointed.

Meanwhile, the notification stated that deputy director general (policy) shall be the overall in-charge of the monitoring cell. The cell shall perform its functions in close coordination with the respective directorates, Area Education Officers (AEOs) and heads of institutions to ensure evidence-based monitoring and timely reporting.

The cell will monitor the academic, administrative and operational performance of all FDE institutions and will collect and analyse data on enrollment, attendance, results and infrastructure for evidence-based decision-making in coordination with the academic wing.

Besides, the cell will promote the use of digital tools and dashboards for real-time monitoring and reporting and will submit performance report on monthly basis.

It is relevant to note that in the past the FDE had a vibrant monitoring cell, which was later made redundant.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025