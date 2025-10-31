Pakistan hopes for positive outcome of next round of talks with Kabul: FO

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Tahir And­ra­­bi said on Friday that Pakistan hoped for a “positive outcome” of the next round of talks with the Afghan Taliban set to begin on November 6.

“Pakistan will continue to remain engaged in the mediation process and hopes for a positive outcome for the November 6 talks,” he said during a weekly FO briefing.

He recalled that the second round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime in the presence of mediators concluded in Istanbul yesterday evening.

“Pakistan participated in the Istanbul talks, which started on October 25, in a good spirit and with a positive intention,” he added.

The FO spokesperson said the talks were initially scheduled for two days.

“However, in an effort to reach an amicable agreement with the Taliban regime, the Pakistan side, in earnest, continued the talks for four days.

“Pakistan positively engaged with the Taliban regime without compromising on its clearly stated position that Afghanistan soil should not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.”

He asserted that Pakistan did not seek further escalation of hostilities but “expects the Afghan Taliban regime to honour its commitment to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking concrete and verifiable actions against terrorist entities, including Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan”.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term designated by the state for banned terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Fitna-al-Hindustan is a term that the state uses for Balochistan-based groups to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

Andrabi said that Pakistan had been urging the Afghan Taliban for the past four years to take “decisive and effective measures” against terrorist outfits present on Afghanistan soil.

“We repeatedly shared credible information about the presence of top leadership of Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan on Afghan soil with the Taliban regime. However, despite repeated assurances in the past, there has been a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan.”

He said the “consistent and total disregard” of Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by the Afghan Taliban over the last four years and the “unprovoked aggression against Pakistan with the support of Fitna-al-Khawarij on Oct 11 and 12 and later Oct 14 and 15 led to violent exchanges across the international border”.

“Pakistan decisively responded to Afghan provocation aimed at destabilising the border area, facilitating terrorism, and furthering the Fitna-al-Khawarij’s nefarious designs”.

Pakistan would respond resolutely if provocations continue in the future, he further warned.

The FO spokesperson also said that the “government and armed forces stand ready to take all possible measures to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and ensure the safety and security of its people”.

More to follow