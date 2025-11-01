Movie review: The Twits

The new movie The Twits, recently released on Netflix, is a fast-paced and funny animated adventure that shows both sides of human nature — the mean and selfish, and the kind and caring. The story features a nasty couple who love being horrible and a pair of brave orphans who believe in doing what’s right. Based on Roald Dahl’s famous book, the film also includes talking animals that add fun and heart to the story. Directed by Phil Johnston, the writer of Zootopia, this movie turns Dahl’s dark little tale about two awful people into a loud, colourful story about kindness, courage, and standing up to bullies.

The story begins with Mr and Mrs Twit are the meanest, dirtiest couple you’ll ever see. They can go any limit in order to make their weird upcoming amusement park “Twitlandia,” the best. They have made lives miserable for animals and when two brave kids, find out what they plan, they decided to take things in their hands. Together, they set out to free the animals and teach the Twits a big lesson. With the mayoral elections approaching and the townspeople feeling lost and confused, the Twits find a way to grab power and make everyone follow their silly, selfish rules. But the movie reminds us that no matter how strong or powerful someone seems, their power fades when others stand up to them with courage and unity. The brave kids and animals show that real strength doesn’t come from fear or force — it comes from kindness, teamwork, and the will to do what’s right.

The voice actors bring lots of energy — especially the Twits, who are both terrible and hilarious at the same time. Even though it’s funny, The Twits actually says something very important. The Twits represent greed, cruelty, and selfishness — people who only care about themselves and think they can control everyone else. Their dirty, broken world stands for how meanness and hate can destroy beauty and joy. On the other hand, the kids and animals represent innocence, kindness and hope, showing how teamwork and courage can defeat even the worst bullies.

By the end, the movie reminds us that kindness always wins. The 142-minute movie has lessons for the kids, who knew how to stand up for their right. The movie teaches us that no matter how messy or mean the world seems, laughter, courage and friendship can clean it up.

