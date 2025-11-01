The weekly weird

Teen loses height after costly therapy

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

A 16-year-old boy in Shenzhen, China, spent $2,350 on six months of “growth therapy,” only to lose the 1.4 cm he gained within two weeks of stopping treatment.

The clinic’s programme included weekly stretching sessions and devices said to “activate” knee bones. The boy grew from 165 cm to 166.4 cm, but soon returned to his original height. When questioned, the clinic claimed he was “too old” for the therapy and issued a refund.

Dr Wu Xueyan of Peking Union Medical College Hospital dismissed the treatment as unscientific, explaining that stretching may briefly increase height by relaxing the spine, but the effect disappears as the spine compresses again. “People are not noodles,” he said, adding that regular exercise, nutrition and rest are the only natural ways to promote growth.

The case sparked online debate in China, with many criticising “miracle height therapies” that prey on families worried about their children’s appearance.

Tooth tattoos are the new craze

If you tho­ught tattoos were only for skin, think again — now people in China are decorating their teeth! The quirky trend, known as tooth tattoos, involves printing tiny designs on 3D-printed crowns that fit over natural teeth.

Because they’re removable, people can swap designs as easily as changing nail polish. Some big dental clinics even offer tooth tattoos as a free add-on with crowns. Social media users have called the idea “cool and creative,” but dentists have mixed feelings. Experts warn that engraving designs could weaken crowns and cause faster wear.

World’s priciest feather sells for $28,000

A single feather from the extinct New Zealand huia bird has sold for NZD$46,000 ($28,365), setting a record as the world’s most expensive feather.

The huia, extinct since the early 1900s, was once prized for its striking brown and iridescent plumage, which led to its overhunting by collectors and traders. The auctioned feather, in pristine condition, far exceeded its expected price of $3,000.

Highly significant to the Maori people, huia feathers were traditionally worn by chiefs as symbols of status. Weighing just 9 grams, this rare feather is now worth many times its weight in gold.

Mini Mercedes for kids

A Russian dealership is selling a child-sized Mercedes-Benz SL300 replica for 4 million rubles ($49,000). Despite its toy-like size, the luxury electric car is built for both kids and adults.

Powered by a 1.5 kW motor, it can carry up to 120 kg and reach 45 km/h. The car includes working headlights, side exhausts, authentic gauges and a detailed Mercedes badge. Inside, it features leather seats, an aluminium dashboard, a subwoofer and a gear selector — offering an experience far beyond the average toy.

Created by Aleksey Mercedes, a Russian dealership famous for its realistic replicas, the mini roadster blends nostalgia and extravagance for collectors with deep pockets.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 1st, 2025