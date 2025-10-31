E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Charles strips Andrew of titles and mansion

Reuters Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 09:10am
(FILES) Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York reacts as he arrives for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2022. King Charles III will strip his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and oust him from his long-term residence on the Windsor estate, the palace said on October 30, 2025, the latest fallout to hit the scandal-plagued royal over the Jeffrey Epstein affair. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
(FILES) Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York reacts as he arrives for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2022. King Charles III will strip his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and oust him from his long-term residence on the Windsor estate, the palace said on October 30, 2025, the latest fallout to hit the scandal-plagued royal over the Jeffrey Epstein affair. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles has stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his home by Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, punishing him over his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 65, the younger brother of Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has come under mounting pressure over his behaviour and ties to Epstein and earlier this month he was forced to stop using his title of Duke of York.

Charles has now escalated his actions against Andrew by stripping him of his titles, leaving him to be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The Buckingham Palace statement said a formal notice had now also been served on Andrew to surrender the lease of his Royal Lodge mansion on the Windsor Estate, west of London, and he will move to alternative private accommodation in eastern England.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the palace said. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

A palace source said that while Andrew continued to deny the accusations against him, it was clear that there had been serious lapses of judgement. The source said the decision was taken by Charles, but that the monarch had the support of the wider family, including heir-to-the-throne Prince William.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe