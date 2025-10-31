‘Diplomatic Bazaar’ brings together food, cultures and diplomacy in Karachi

KARACHI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday organised a multicultural fair here at the State Guest House, showcasing traditional cuisine and crafts from various countries.

Named “Diplomatic Bazaar”, the event was attended by several diplomats, including Consuls General of Indonesia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Turkiye and a large number of families.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the event, while Governor Kamran Tessori was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The fair also highlighted Pakistan’s vibrant culture through Sindhi biryani, mangoes, textiles and creative displays by youth, all of which showcased the nation’s rich identity and hardworking spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM called the first-ever Diplomatic Bazaar a “unique celebration of culture, creativity, cooperation and true diplomacy” and said that it reflected friendship, openness and shared humanity.

CM Murad inaugurates the fair organised by MoFA; governor says such events strengthen intercultural ties

He called Karachi Pakistan’s diplomatic capital by the sea, with the largest concentration of consulates outside Islamabad.

He expressed the hope that the bazaar would become an annual event promoting cultural exchange, peace and global friendship, especially involving youth and women.

He thanked the MoFA, Ambassador Khalid Jamali, Director General Irfan Soomro and the liaison office team for their efforts.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also praised the initiative as a true reflection of diplomacy through friendship and culture, highlighting Karachi’s open trade and cultural heritage.

The event featured diverse food stalls from various countries. The CM sampled dishes, praising their taste and presentation and celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake alongside other guests.

The event attracted many provincial ministers, diplomats, and industrialists, symbolising Pakistan’s hospitality, unity, and commitment to peaceful global partnerships.

‘A beautiful reflection of cultural exchange’

Later, the governor attended the closing ceremony along with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Chairman and Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and MNA Aminul Haque.

The governor appreciated the initiative of MoFA, terming it a positive step toward promoting international relations and cultural harmony. He visited various stalls set up by different consulates, featuring traditional cuisines and interacted with the representatives present there.

He showed keen interest in the diverse range of dishes presented by participating countries and described the event as a beautiful reflection of cultural exchange.

At the end of the ceremony, the governor distributed shields and prizes among the chefs who prepared the best dishes.

He said that such events not only bring nations closer but also strengthen intercultural ties and mutual respect among people.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025