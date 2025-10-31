Tank witnesses alarming rise in seasonal diseases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Dengue fever, malaria and influenza have reached alarming levels in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as rising mosquito population and seasonal changes are fuelling the spread of diseases.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with the growing number of patients due to a severe shortage of medicines. Poor patients, unable to afford private treatment, are facing hardships. Citizens have appealed to the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Khan Afridi, to take immediate notice and ensure the supply of essential medicines to public hospitals.

The district health officer (DHO) Dr Kamran Zakria has confirmed that dengue fever, malaria and influenza have reached high proportions in Tank. He said that changing weather patterns and a sharp rise in mosquito breeding have led to a surge in patients across the area.

According to Dr Zakria, a total of 23 confirmed dengue cases have been reported from 10 union councils of the district. The highest number of cases were recorded in City-1 (6), followed by City-2 (3), Dabbara (4), UC Pai (2), Ranwal (2), Gomal Bazar (2), while Sarangzoona, Tatta, Waraspoon, and Amakhel each reported one case.

The medical superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Tank, Dr Israrul Haq, said three female dengue patients have been admitted to the hospital. An isolation ward has been established where mosquito nets and extra beds have been provided for possible new cases. A medical team is closely monitoring all the admitted patients.

Dr. Israr further revealed that since July, the hospital has been unable to purchase medicines due to the suspension of government funds.

Thirty one posts of doctors, 23 nurses and 24 technicians were lying vacant, creating severe pressure on the limited available staff.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah and other local physicians say most of the dengue diagnostic tests are being conducted in private laboratories; therefore, obtaining accurate data was not available about the prevalence of diseases.

They added that no fumigation or preventive measures had yet been taken to control the mosquito population.

