Full-scale emergency exercise tests Islamabad Airport's readiness

Mohammad Asghar Published October 31, 2025
Pakistan Army Aviation's MI-17 helicopter conducts an aeromedical evacuation of a critically injured dummy patient to a healthcare facility during an emergency exercise at the Islamabad International Airport on Thursday. — Dawn
RAWALPINDI: A large-scale airport emergency exercise, conducted in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices, was held at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday to assess the preparedness, coordination, and operational readiness of all emergency response agencies at the airport.

The Pakistan Airports Authority stated that the exercise simulated a major aircraft accident involving an Airbus A320, followed by a mock aviation fuel fire to make the scenario as close to a real-life incident as possible.

The objective was to test the airport’s capability to manage a large-scale aircraft fire and evaluate the effectiveness of multi-agency communication, decision-making and response coordination under pressure. The Rescue and Firefighting Services demonstrated exceptional efficiency by responding within the prescribed ICAO response time, swiftly controlling the blaze and initiating rescue and medical evacuation operations.

A key highlight of the exercise was the participation of Army Aviation’s MI-17 helicopter, which conducted an aeromedical evacuation of a critically injured dummy patient to a healthcare facility.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision and command of Syed Aftab Ali Shah Gilani, Chief Operating Officer/APM, with CFRO Muhammad Tariq serving as the Exercise Coordinator. Both officials emphasised that the success of AIRCON-25 demonstrates the airport’s high level of operational readiness and adherence to ICAO safety standards.

The chief guest, Professor Muhammad Umar (SI, HI), Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, commended the professionalism, teamwork, and commitment shown by all stakeholders. He noted that such coordinated exercises strengthen national capacity to respond effectively to aviation emergencies and protect human lives.

Participating agencies included Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airport Security Force (ASF), Army Aviation, Rescue 1122, Edhi Foundation, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Cantonment General Hospital, Ground Handling Agencies, Airlines Operating Committee, Disaster Management Authority, and various government departments.

