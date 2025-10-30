Fact-check: Website impersonating Dawn.com circulates false report

A supposed news website impersonating Dawn.com is currently online and accessible. The website is actively sharing fake news and disinformation while pretending to be a part of the Dawn Media Group.

The website is not part of, associated with or has any connection to the Dawn Media Group.

The website, operating from the url https://dawn.newspot.live, recently shared a ‘news report’ on PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan allegedly complaining about institutional overreach. When checked through multiple AI text detectors, the text of the ‘news story’ was deemed to be AI-generated.

A screenshot of the fake website posing as Dawn.com. — Screengrab by Dawn.com

The main image used on the imposter website’s ‘news report’ is also badly cropped, with different images layered over one another, and it carries the title of the fake ‘news report’. Dawn.com does not use images in its news reports with text overlays.

The font used in the image is misaligned, and the font size also varies. In addition to all these inconsistencies, the text seems to have been edited with a basic paint-like tool, with the letter ‘P’ added for Pakistan, as it was cropped out of the display image being used.

A screenshot of the fake website posing as Dawn.com. — Screengrab by Dawn.com

The right side of the fake webpage is also blank, suggesting that it does not have Google Ads support when compared to traditional news media outlets.

When checked through website hosting checkers, it appears that the imposter site is hosted via US-based Namecheap, Inc.